Adam Newling Announces Tour, Shares New Single ‘Round the Houses’

Singer-songwriter Adam Newling (who you may have also seen playing guitar in Ruby Fields‘ live band) has announced a tour for June, alongside the release of two new songs.

Newling and his band will kick off the run in Sydney at Metro Social on Friday, 2nd June before heading to Brisbane to play at the Brightside the following evening. Newling and co. will perform at the Gasometer Hotel in Melbourne on Friday, 9th June before wrapping up the run on Saturday, 17th June at Jive in Adelaide. Tickets are on sale now.

Adam Newling – ‘Round the Houses’

Newling’s new single ‘Round the Houses’ prominently features Scandinavian/UK singer Kristina Karsegård. It’s a slow-burner that progressively unfurls, fingerpicked acoustic guitar swelling with synth, understated drums and shared vocals – Newling’s gruffness contrasting with Karsegård’s gossamer croon on its final refrain.

‘Round the Houses’ also arrives alongside a B-side, ‘Stones Throw’, which similarly swells to anthemic heights. Both tracks mark Newling’s first new music for the year. 2022 saw him release both his Half Cut and Dangerous EP along with standalone single ‘Barmy’.

Adam Newling ‘Blue June’ 2023 Tour

Friday, 2nd June – Metro Social, Sydney

Saturday, 3rd June – The Brightside, Brisbane

Friday, 9th June – Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday, 17th June – Jive, Adelaide

