Over the weekend, Laneway Festival returned with its first events in three years, holding the Brisbane and Sydney legs of this year’s comeback edition. At the first, a surprise proposal took place during singer-songwriter Adam Newling‘s set.

Newling and his band were performing set closer ‘Sweetness’ on Saturday afternoon (4th February) when fans in the front row unfurled a banner that read “Tasman, will you marry me?” Newling pointed out the banner to his bassist – Tasman Wilson – who turned around to find his girlfriend, Sammy Flipo, behind him on bended knee. See the magical moment via Laneway’s Instagram below.

In a post on her own Instagram, Flipo said she picked the spot as it’s where she and Wilson first met. At Laneway Festival Brisbane in 2019, both Ruby Fields – who Wilson also plays bass for – and Flipo’s sibling Georgia, aka G Flip, performed. One after the other, on the same stage, in fact.

“4 years ago we met at Brisbane Laneway. 4 years later I got on stage and proposed,” she wrote. “And he said yes!!! Thank you to everyone involved for keeping the biggest secret from Tas. I fucking love you Tasman Wilson!!!”

Laneway Festival’s Sydney leg took place yesterday (5th February), with the festival’s run set to continue this Friday, 10th February in Adelaide before dates in Melbourne and Perth. Newling and his bandmates will perform at the first two of those stops, along with Haim, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas, Fontaines D.C., Fred again.., Girl in Red, Slowthai and more.

