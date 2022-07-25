Adele Reboots ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas Residency

Adele has announced plans to officially reboot her previously-postponed ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency. The singer will perform 32 shows from November 2022 until March 2023 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The chart-topping musician previously announced the residency in December 2021. The months-long Las Vegas run was set to include some of Adele’s first major performances since the conclusion of her 2016/17 world tour. Just days prior to the residency’s scheduled start date, tickets were reportedly selling for as high as $20,000 each.

Adele relaunches Las Vegas residency

However, just one day out from its planning commencement, Adele announced the postponement of the shows due to COVID and “delivery delays”. “I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” she told fans in a video at the time

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she added. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

Speaking to BBC4 earlier this month, Adele explained that she was deeply affected by the postponement, noting that she was “frightened” about letting down both fans and those involved in the production.

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she said. “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough.”

Adele has not only announced new dates for the residency, but the number of shows has increased from 24 to 32. “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” she told fans on social media. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever. I know for some of you [the postponement] was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”

