AFROJACK, Timmy Trumpet to Headline Don’t Let Daddy Know’s 2024 Australian Debut

EDM festival Don’t Let Daddy Know will come to Australia for the first time next year, staging events in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in January 2024. Dutch DJ and producer AFROJACK leads the lineup, alongside Australian big room trumpeter Timmy Trumpet, Danish future raver MORTEN, and plenty more.

Having originated as a club night on the Balearic party island of Ibiza, Don’t Let Daddy Know has gone on to stage festivals in places as far-flung as Chile, Brazil, Korea, China, Dubai, India, Mexico, Turkey, Romania and more.

AFROJACK at Tomorrowland 2023

The lineup for the Australian premiere also includes Dutch hardstyle duo Sub Zero Project and local acts Restricted, Bobby Neon and Dimatik. The former was last here for Ultra Australia 2023, which took place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl in April.

Don’t Let Daddy Know comes to Australia courtesy of promoters TEG Live. Geoff Jones, the TEG Group CEO, was chuffed to have secured the contract for the international EDM festival.

“Renowned for featuring some of the biggest and most influential artists in EDM, along with some very impressive production, Australian electronic music fans should definitely mark these dates in their calendar as it’s sure to be the event of the Australian summer,” he said.

Don’t Let Daddy Know 2024

AFROJACK

Timmy Trumpet

MORTEN

Sub Zero Project

Restricted

Bobby Neon

Dimatik

Friday, 12th January – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 13th January – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 14th January – Eatons Hill Outdoors, Brisbane QLD

Tickets & Pre-Sales

DLDK waitlist pre-sale runs from Wednesday, 11th October to Friday, 13th October

Whatslively pre-sale runs from Friday, 13th October to Monday, 16th October

iHeartRADIO & Ticketek pre-sale runs from Monday, 16th Octoberto Tuesday, 17th October

General tickets on sale at 12pm on Tuesday, 17th October via TEG Live

