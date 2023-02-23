ULTRA Australia Reveal Phase 2 Lineup: ACRAZE, Joyhauser, Solarstone & More

Get ready to crack your glowsticks because Phase 2 of the ULTRA Australia 2023 lineup has just landed, packing some more of the biggest names on the international EDM scene.

American dance producer ACRAZE, British trance lord Ben Gold, Dutch DJ Ferry Corsten, UK tropical house producer Jonas Blue, Belgian techno duo Joyhauser, German techno queen Juliet Fox, tech-trance wizard Sneijder and Irish trance DJ Solarstone have been added to the Aussie leg of the global dance music extravaganza, which is set to go down at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain on Saturday, 15th April, 2023.

ULTRA AUSTRALIA 2022 (Official Aftermovie)

The big-name DJ’s join previously announced acts from the Phase 1 lineup including Dutch DJ Hardwell, who’ll be making his first appearance on Australian shores since 2014, as well as Italian techno DJ Deborah De Luca, Dutch hardstyle duo Sub Zero Project, English producer Darren Styles and Sydney genre-shifter Timmy Trumpet.

The 2023 edition of Ultra Australia will be the second in a row to be confined to Melbourne alone. Launching in 2018, the festival had expanded to Sydney in 2019 before a COVID-necessitated year off in 2020. It relaunched in 2021 as a Victorian-only affair.

The festival will be taking place as part of the recently-expanded Live At The Bowl celebrations, a showcase of local and international acts performing as part of a months-long series of events at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl early next year.

You can peep the full lineup for ULTRA Australia 2023 below.

Ultra Australia 2023 Lineup

ACRAZE

Ben Gold

Ferry Corsten

Jonas Blue

Joyhauser

Juliet Fox

Sneijder

Solarstone

Joining…

Darren Styles

Deborah De Luca

Hardwell

Sub Zero Project

Timmy Trumpet

Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

