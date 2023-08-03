King Stingray and Genesis Owusu Win Big at 2023 AIR Awards

King Stingray have continued their victory lap for their 2022 self-titled debut album, taking out three gongs at the Australian Independent Record Awards on Thursday night. The surf-rock crew took out three awards out of their four nominations, including Best Independent Rock Album or EP, Independent Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.
Genre-bender Genesis Owusu took out Independent Song Of the Year for ‘Get Inspired’, while acts like Dope Lemon, Jesswar, Andy Golledge, and Donny Benét cleaned up in their respective genre categories.
Genesis Owusu: ‘Get Inspired’
Elsewhere, Cub Sport picked up the trophy for Best Independent Dance/Electronica or Club Single with ‘Always Got The Love’, while Confidence Man won the Album/EP category for the same genre with Tilt.
Canberra’s Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers also had a good night, winning Best Independent Punk Album Or EP for Pretty Good For A Girl Band. Their publicist Genna Alexopoulos also took out the industry award for Independent Publicity Team of the Year.
The awards took place in Adelaide’s Freemasons Hall, with acts like Jem Cassar-Daley, Golledge, and Sydney pop-punk outfit Yours Truly delivering performances. “It was a great night of celebration and recognition for the talented, and resilient Australian independent artist and label community,” AIR’s CEO Maria Amato said in a statement.
See the full list of winners below.
AIR Awards 2023 Winners
Best Independent Blues And Roots Album Or Ep
Dope Lemon – Rose Pink Cadillac
Best Independent Hip Hop Album Or Ep
Jesswar – Life’s Short, Live Big
Best Independent Country Album Or Ep
Andy Golledge – Strength Of A Queen
Best Independent Jazz Album Or Ep
Donny Benét – Le Piano
Best Independent Classical Album Or Ep
William Barton / Veronique Serret – Heartland
Best Independent Children’s Album Or Ep
Teeny Tiny Stevies – How To Be Creative
Best Independent Dance, Electronica Or Club Single
Cub Sport – Always Got The Love
Best Independent Punk Album Or Ep
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Pretty Good For A Girl Band
Best Independent Heavy Album Or Ep
Northlane – Obsidian
Best Independent Dance Or Electronica Album Or Ep
Confidence Man – Tilt
Best Independent Rock Album Or Ep
King Stingray – King Stingray
Best Independent Soul/Rnb Album Or Ep
Felivand – Ties
Best Independent Pop Album Or Ep
Daniel Johns – Futurenever
Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year – Presented By Ppca
King Stingray
Independent Song Of The Year
Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired
Independent Album Of The Year
King Stingray – King Stingray
Independent Marketing Team Of The Year
I Oh You, Mushroom Marketing – Confidence Man, Tilt
Independent Publicity Team Of The Year
Genna Alexopoulos – Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Pretty Good For A Girl Band
Outstanding Achievement Award – Sponsored By Merlin
Dr. Catherine Crock
Independent Label Of The Year – Sponsored By Moshtix
Chapter Music
