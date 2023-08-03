King Stingray and Genesis Owusu Win Big at 2023 AIR Awards

King Stingray have continued their victory lap for their 2022 self-titled debut album, taking out three gongs at the Australian Independent Record Awards on Thursday night. The surf-rock crew took out three awards out of their four nominations, including Best Independent Rock Album or EP, Independent Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Genre-bender Genesis Owusu took out Independent Song Of the Year for ‘Get Inspired’, while acts like Dope Lemon, Jesswar, Andy Golledge, and Donny Benét cleaned up in their respective genre categories.

Genesis Owusu: ‘Get Inspired’

Elsewhere, Cub Sport picked up the trophy for Best Independent Dance/Electronica or Club Single with ‘Always Got The Love’, while Confidence Man won the Album/EP category for the same genre with Tilt.

Canberra’s Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers also had a good night, winning Best Independent Punk Album Or EP for Pretty Good For A Girl Band. Their publicist Genna Alexopoulos also took out the industry award for Independent Publicity Team of the Year.

The awards took place in Adelaide’s Freemasons Hall, with acts like Jem Cassar-Daley, Golledge, and Sydney pop-punk outfit Yours Truly delivering performances. “It was a great night of celebration and recognition for the talented, and resilient Australian independent artist and label community,” AIR’s CEO Maria Amato said in a statement.

See the full list of winners below.

AIR Awards 2023 Winners

Best Independent Blues And Roots Album Or Ep

Dope Lemon – Rose Pink Cadillac



Best Independent Hip Hop Album Or Ep

Jesswar – Life’s Short, Live Big



Best Independent Country Album Or Ep

Andy Golledge – Strength Of A Queen



Best Independent Jazz Album Or Ep

Donny Benét – Le Piano

Best Independent Classical Album Or Ep

William Barton / Veronique Serret – Heartland



Best Independent Children’s Album Or Ep

Teeny Tiny Stevies – How To Be Creative



Best Independent Dance, Electronica Or Club Single

Cub Sport – Always Got The Love



Best Independent Punk Album Or Ep

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Pretty Good For A Girl Band



Best Independent Heavy Album Or Ep

Northlane – Obsidian



Best Independent Dance Or Electronica Album Or Ep

Confidence Man – Tilt



Best Independent Rock Album Or Ep

King Stingray – King Stingray



Best Independent Soul/Rnb Album Or Ep

Felivand – Ties



Best Independent Pop Album Or Ep

Daniel Johns – Futurenever



Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year – Presented By Ppca

King Stingray



Independent Song Of The Year

Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired



Independent Album Of The Year

King Stingray – King Stingray



Independent Marketing Team Of The Year

I Oh You, Mushroom Marketing – Confidence Man, Tilt



Independent Publicity Team Of The Year

Genna Alexopoulos – Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Pretty Good For A Girl Band



Outstanding Achievement Award – Sponsored By Merlin

Dr. Catherine Crock



Independent Label Of The Year – Sponsored By Moshtix

Chapter Music

Further Reading

Flume, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Sampa the Great the Big Winners at the 2023 APRA Music Awards

Flume, Tash Sultana and Mo’Ju Among Finalists for the 2023 Environmental Music Prize

APRA AMCOS Announces It Will Pay Artists Performance Royalties For Gigs Cancelled Due To COVID