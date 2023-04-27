Flume, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Sampa the Great the Big Winners at the 2023 APRA Music Awards

The APRA Music Awards have wrapped up for another year, with RÜFÜS DU SOL, Sampa The Great, and Flume emerging as the big winners of the evening. Flume took out one of the top gongs, the peer-voted Song of the Year, with ‘Say Nothing’ – which only a few months ago clinched the top spot of the Hottest 100.

RÜFÜS DU SOL took home Songwriter of the Year for their work on 2021 album Surrender and Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work for ‘On My Knees’, while Sampa The Great picked up the award for Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year.

Flume: ‘Say Nothing’ feat. MAY-A

The Kid Laroi (and Justin Bieber) picked up a couple of gongs as well, winning in the Most Performed Australian Work category and also the Most Performed Pop Work.

The prestigious Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services To Australian Muisc was awarded twice this year: to trailblazing promoter Colleen Ironside, and songwriter Colin Hay. Ironside, who died in 2022, was honoured with a speech by fellow promoter Michael Chugg.

Colin Hay delivered a warm and funny speech in front of the crowd at Sydney’s convention centre, and was even thanked personally by Ringo Starr who beamed in a message from overseas.

See the full list of winners below.

APRA Music Award Winners 2023

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A) by Flume, co-written with Sarah Aarons

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

Colin Hay and Colleen Ironside

Songwriter of the Year

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Sampa the Great

Most Performed Australian Work

STAY by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

Most Performed Alternative Work

Hurtless by Dean Lewis, co-written with Jon Hume

Most Performed Blues and Roots Work

We Deserve To Dream by Xavier Rudd

Most Performed Country Work

God Took His Time On You by Casey Barnes co-written with Kaci Brown and Samuel Gray

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

On My Knees by RÜFÜS DU SOL

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

LET’S TROT! by Brothers and Joel Fletcher

Most Performed Pop Work

STAY by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Still Dream by Miiesha, co-written with Lucy Blomkamp and Stephen Collins

Most Performed Rock Work

Struck By Lightning by The Chats

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Dance Monkey by Tones And I

Most Performed International Work

As It Was by Harry Styles, co-written with Thomas Hull and Tyler Johnson

Licensee of the Year

Triple M

