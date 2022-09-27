Albanese Government Announces COVID-19 Live Performance Support Fund

The new federal government is chucking a much-needed lifeline to the arts sector, which is still struggling to bounce back from the ravages of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a new live performance support fund to help give music and event organisers some security as the sector continues to face uncertain times.

“This should have been set up years ago.”

“This will be a demand-driven fund that will allow eligible event organisers to access coverage up to a defined percentage of their anticipated revenue – supported by the Commonwealth,” Arts Minister Tony Burke explained in a press statement.

“It will provide coverage for events affected by the nationwide requirement to mandatorily isolate following a positive test.”

The MP also took a dig at the former liberal government for not doing enough to help.

“This should have been set up years ago,” he said. “The previous government put an insurance scheme in place for the film industry but stubbornly refused to extend it to the live performance sector. The industry’s pleas fell on deaf ears.

“That meant a number of organisers lost their investments when events had to be cancelled at short notice because of public health orders,” he continued.

“Those cancellations were devastating not just for organisers but for the musicians, performers, tradies, lighting operators, food van workers, hospitality employees and others who had been counting on income from those events.”

The program will run from November 2022 until February 2023, with more info on guidelines and the application process to follow soon.

