U.S. singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin has included three Australian dates on his upcoming (Un)Commentary Tour this summer.

Touring in support of his sophomore album, (Un)Commentary, the singer is coming to the East Coast after a run of shows throughout Asia. Hitting venues in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Benjamin will be bringing what has become a much-anticipated and long overdue stage shows to Australia for the first time.

Alec Benjamin – ‘Devil Doesn’t Bargain’

This tour has been in the works for years now, with Benjamin telling Music Feeds about his plans to perform in Australia all the way back in 2018. At the time, he had been riding high off the back of the America mixtape and a string of popular singles. In 2020, the young performer released his debut album These Two Windows, breaking Benjamin onto American and U.K. charts, with it debuting at #75 on the Billboard 200 and at #52 on the U.K. Albums Chart.

In Australia, Benjamin has been accruing a solid following; his track ‘Let Me Down Slowly’ now an ARIA-certified 2x Platinum hit.

A Frontier Members pre-sale for Alec Benjamin’s Australian tour dates kick off from 11am local time on Monday 29th August, while general public ticket sales commence from 1pm local time on Tuesday 30th August.

Alec Benjamin (Un)Commentary 2022 Australian Tour

Saturday 10th December – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday 13th December – Max Watt’s, Melbourne

Friday 16th December – The Triffid, Brisbane

Information about VIP and meet and greet packages are available via www.frontiertouring.com/alecbenjamin.

