All of the Events Happening for The Eighty-Six’s Super Saturday

The Eighty-Six will stage its inaugural festival from Monday, 23rd to Tuesday, 31st October at a range of venues along the 86 tram line in Melbourne’s inner north. On Saturday, 28th October, more than 200 live performers and DJs will take part in the festival’s marquee event, Super Saturday, entry to which is completely free – RSVP here.
The Super Saturday program comprises dozens of individually curated lineups at established and lesser-known venues along High Street and surrounds, including Northcote Social Club, Thornbury Theatre, Croxton Bandroom, 24 Moons and more. Here’s an updated list of all the Super Saturday action, with the venues listed from south to north.
The Eighty Six presents Super Saturday
Merri Creek Tavern
Enjoy Your Stay
- Wireheads
- Wet Kiss
- Lou
- Dag
- Damn Jody
Northcote Theatre
Triple R presents
- Briggs
- Delivery
- Kaiit
- Normie Rowe
- Party Dozen
- 1300
The Wesley Anne
- Hana Stretton
- June Jones
- Katie Dey
- Sarah Mary Chadwick
- Sidney Phillips
- Sunny Morris
- The Native Cats
Northcote Uniting Church
Mistletone presents
- BATTS
- Andrew Tuttle
- The Orbweavers
- Grand Salvo
- Mistletone DJs
Northcote Social Club
When Pigs Fly presents
- Ajak Kwai
- Kong
- Kuzco
- Mouche
- JNETT
- 6AM at the Garage
- Boo Mojo
24 Moons
Content.net.au presents
- Teether & Kuya Neil
- ZK king 劉
- Sidney Phillips & Lil Ket
- Sevy & Bayang (tha Bushranger)
- Ryan Fennis & Voidhood
- Hannah Wu
- Endless Prowl
- Nū & peace actress
Croxton Bandroom
Forward Ever: A Celebration of Sound System Culture
- Adrians Wall
- Housewife’s Choice
- Submerge System
- Subtemple
Thornbury Local
Press Play presents
- Folk Bitch Trio
- Jess Ribeiro
- Amaya Laucirica
Franklin’s
Tangle Agency presents
- Eddie C
- Chris NG
- Dawn Again
- DJ Friday
- Emerald
Thornbury Bowls Club
Halloween Punk Show
- Enzyme
- Body Maintenance
- Thatchers Snatch
- Fukkheads
- Rub
- Phantasm
Thornbury Theatre (Arvo show)
Jet Black Cat presents
- Snowy Band
- Babitha
- Cool Sounds
- Gimmy
- Secret Headliner
Thornbury Theatre (Evening show)
- Cong Josie
- Doug Martsch (Solo)
- EXEK
- Mulalo
- Vv Pete
- Way Dynamic
More event announcements to come
