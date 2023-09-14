All of the Events Happening for The Eighty-Six’s Super Saturday

The Eighty-Six will stage its inaugural festival from Monday, 23rd to Tuesday, 31st October at a range of venues along the 86 tram line in Melbourne’s inner north. On Saturday, 28th October, more than 200 live performers and DJs will take part in the festival’s marquee event, Super Saturday, entry to which is completely free – RSVP here.

The Super Saturday program comprises dozens of individually curated lineups at established and lesser-known venues along High Street and surrounds, including Northcote Social Club, Thornbury Theatre, Croxton Bandroom, 24 Moons and more. Here’s an updated list of all the Super Saturday action, with the venues listed from south to north.

The Eighty Six presents Super Saturday

Merri Creek Tavern

Enjoy Your Stay

Wireheads

Wet Kiss

Lou

Dag

Damn Jody

Northcote Theatre

Triple R presents

Briggs

Delivery

Kaiit

Normie Rowe

Party Dozen

1300

The Wesley Anne

Hana Stretton

June Jones

Katie Dey

Sarah Mary Chadwick

Sidney Phillips

Sunny Morris

The Native Cats

Northcote Uniting Church

Mistletone presents

BATTS

Andrew Tuttle

The Orbweavers

Grand Salvo

Mistletone DJs

Northcote Social Club

When Pigs Fly presents

Ajak Kwai

Kong

Kuzco

Mouche

JNETT

6AM at the Garage

Boo Mojo

24 Moons

Content.net.au presents

Teether & Kuya Neil

ZK king 劉

Sidney Phillips & Lil Ket

Sevy & Bayang (tha Bushranger)

Ryan Fennis & Voidhood

Hannah Wu

Endless Prowl

Nū & peace actress

Croxton Bandroom

Forward Ever: A Celebration of Sound System Culture

Adrians Wall

Housewife’s Choice

Submerge System

Subtemple

Thornbury Local

Press Play presents

Folk Bitch Trio

Jess Ribeiro

Amaya Laucirica

Franklin’s

Tangle Agency presents

Eddie C

Chris NG

Dawn Again

DJ Friday

Emerald

Thornbury Bowls Club

Halloween Punk Show

Enzyme

Body Maintenance

Thatchers Snatch

Fukkheads

Rub

Phantasm

Thornbury Theatre (Arvo show)

Jet Black Cat presents

Snowy Band

Babitha

Cool Sounds

Gimmy

Secret Headliner

Thornbury Theatre (Evening show)

Cong Josie

Doug Martsch (Solo)

EXEK

Mulalo

Vv Pete

Way Dynamic

More event announcements to come

