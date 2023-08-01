The Eighty-Six Details Two-Day Record Fair, the Independent Music Exchange

One of the centrepieces of The Eighty-Six festival’s forthcoming debut is the two-day indie record label market, the Independent Music Exchange (IME). Happening over Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October, IME will host more than 50 indie labels in a free, all-ages environment.

The IME was announced last week, alongside The Eighty-Six festival’s other marquee events, Super Saturday and 1800 Street Party. They’ve now shared further details, including the event location: Masaya Reception on Stott St, Thornbury, parallel to High St and the 86 tram line.

Independent Music Exchange: presented by Butter Sessions and Efficient Space

Poster by Maryos Syawish (Butter Sessions/Research Records)

The Independent Music Exchange is the brainchild of local indie label gurus Michael Kucyk (Efficient Space), Maryos Syawish (Butter Sessions/Research Records) and Corey Kikos (Butter Sessions). According to Kucyk – whose release history includes YL Hooi, Wilson Tanner and Karen Marks – the aim is to celebrate local labels who largely operate outside the confines of the mainstream music industry.

“This is an opportunity for our peers to share their successes and failures, while casually hanging out with our compatible audiences,” Kucyk said. “We’ve long watched similar events happening aboard with envy and are proud to finally offer our unique version with the support of The Eighty-Six.”

IME will offer local music fans the chance to pick up a wide variety of vinyl, cassettes, exclusive merch, zines, test pressings, posters, warehouse finds, signed items and other limited edition stock. See the lengthy list of participating labels below, with more to be announced.

Independent Music Exchange 2023

Albert’s Basement

Altered States Tapes

Animals Dancing

Anti Fade

Bedroom Suck

Butter Sessions

Chapter Music

Cheersquad

College Of Knowledge

Companion

Cooking Vinyl Australia

Cool Death

Domestic La La

Domino

Dot Dash

Efficient Space

Elations

Finders Keepers [UK]

Fresh Hold

Good Company

Good Morning Tapes

Holiday Maker

Hopestreet

It

KGLW

La Sape

Love Above

Love Police

Lulu’s Sonic Disc Club

Moontown

Mushroom Group

Music In Exile

N&J Blueberries [HTRK]

Northside

ONO

Our Golden Friend

Pointer

Poison City

Ramble

Remote Control

Research

Rice Is Nice

Snail Editions

Sorcerer

Southern Exposure

Spoilsport

The Roundtable

Tiny Town

UNFD

Vessel

Wax’o Paradiso

+ more TBA

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 28th October & Sunday, 29th October – Masaya Reception, Melbourne VIC

