Allday, Hope D and More Announced for Ipswich’s BRIGHTDAZE Festival 2023

A new festival called BRIGHTDAZE is set to take place in Ipswich this year, headlined by Allday, Hope D, and emerging dance act GLVES. The festival will land at the Springfield Central Community Centre on Saturday, 8th July, and run from 11am until 6pm.

The festival is all-ages – kids under 15 will have to be accompanied by an adult – and it will also be alcohol-free. See the full lineup and ticket details below.

Allday: ‘Splash’

BRIGHTDAZE forms part of the wider Spark festival, which will showcase arts and culture across the Ipswich region from Thursday, 6th July to Sunday, 16th July.

Allday will head to the festival off the back of the release of his new mixtape Excuse Me, which he dropped without warning in October 2022. It was vintage Allday, and a return to his earlier years after the guitar-heavy album Drinking With My Smoking Friends, which dropped in 2021. Allday – Tom Gaynor – finished off 2022 with an extensive regional tour.

Hope D, meanwhile, just released her debut album Clash Of The Substance. The singer just wrapped up a national tour in support of the record, finishing with a hometown show at The Triffid in Brisbane in April.

BRIGHTDAZE 2023 Lineup

Allday

Hope D

GLVES

Paulina

DJ Kritty

Echo & Bounce

Scalymoth

Neesha Alexander

Tickets are on sale now via Humanitix.

Further Reading

Aretha Franklin Tribute Shows Announced ft. Montaigne, Thandi Phoenix, Emma Donovan & More

Program Announced for Manly’s Night at the Barracks: Hoodoo Gurus, Tina Arena, Missy Higgins + More

By the C Announces First Shows of 2023/24 Season: Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Bird of Tokyo + More