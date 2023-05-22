By the C Announces First Shows of 2023/24 Season: Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Bird of Tokyo + More

Touring festival By The C has announced the lineup for its first event of the summer. Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, and Kasey Chambers will all be making the trip to Torquay in Victoria on Saturday, 2nd December.

North Coast strummer Pete Murray, and Mahalia Barnes & the Soul Mates have also been locked in to perform across the shows. See all the dates and details below.

While other dates for By The C haven’t been announced yet, in the past the festival has travelled to numerous other seaside locations around the country over the summer months.

By The C is also heading to Coffs Harbour on Saturday, 21st October – a new date after being postponed following Barnes’ back and hip surgery late last year. That show will feature artists like Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, and Chocolate Starfish.

“I am very happy to be hitting the road again for the By the C tour,” Barnes shared in a statement. “After my surgery, I am happy to announce that not only am I back on my feet, I’m fitter and stronger than I’ve been in years. So, let’s get ready to rock!”

Barnes required urgent surgery in November 2022 and was forced to cancel all of his summer tour dates. Early this year the singer shared an update on his health, saying the doctors had given him “10 out of 10”.

Barnes, Birds of Tokyo, and The Living End were all recently announced on the Red Hot Summer tour, which will take in eight dates around the country.

By The C 2023 Coffs Harbour

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Jon Stevens

Baby Animals

The Screaming Jets

Chocolate Starfish

Date & Venue

Saturday, 21st October – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour

By The C 2023 Torquay

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Birds Of Tokyo

Kasey Chambers

Pete Murray

Mahaliaa Barnes & The Soul Mates

Date & Venue

Saturday, 2nd December – Torquay Common, Torquay

Tickets will be on sale Saturday, 27th May via Ticketmaster.

