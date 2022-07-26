It’s been ten years since alt-J released their debut album, 2012’s An Awesome Wave. The London-based group will play two intimate tenth-anniversary shows in Melbourne and Sydney this September.

alt-J previously announced an Australian tour in support of their fourth album, The Dream, which came out in February 2022. The trio of Joe Newman, Augustus Unger-Hamilton and Thom Sonny Green will perform arena shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth in the second half of September.

alt-J add intimate anniversary shows to Australian tour

The additional anniversary shows will feature a complete performance of alt-J’s Mercury Prize-winning debut album, including the singles ‘Bloodflood’, ‘Tessellate’, ‘Matilda’, ‘Breezeblocks’, ‘Something Good’, ‘Fitzpleasure’, and ‘Disolve Me’.

‘Breezeblocks’ was voted the twelfth best song of the decade in triple j’s Hottest 100 of the 2010s in March 2020. The band, who met at university in Leeds, released their second album, This is All Yours, in 2014. Their third album, Relaxer, came out in 2017.

alt-J ‘An Awesome Wave’ 10th Anniversary

Friday, 23rd September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Sunday, 25th September – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Frontier Members presale commences Thursday, 28th July. General public tickets on sale Monday, 1st August.

‘The Dream’ Australian Tour 2022

Tuesday, 20th September – Riverstage, Brisbane

Thursday, 22nd September – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 24th September – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tuesday, 27th September – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Thursday, 29th September – HBF Stadium, Perth

