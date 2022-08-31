alt-J Have Postponed Their Australian Tour To 2023

alt-J have postponed their upcoming Australian tour to 2023. The news comes just three weeks before the English outfit’s seven-date tour of the country was set to begin.

“Due to the new and evolving logistical challenges of touring in a post pandemic world, we have sadly, after much debate, been forced to reschedule the Australian & New Zealand leg of The Dream tour to 2023,” the group said in a statement.

alt-J – ‘The Actor’

“We are so sorry to disappoint all our fans down under who have already bought tickets for these shows, expecting them to take place next month,” they added. “You have always been so supportive and we are really looking forward to seeing you next year.”

Originally announcing their return to Australia in February, alt-J initially planned a run of shows in support of their recently-released The Dream album, before adding two extra shows which would see them performing their debut album, An Awesome Wave, in full.

The newly-postponed shows will now take place throughout April and May of 2023, with all tickets for the previously-planned dates remaining valid for the new ones. The postponement has also seen alt-J forced to cancel their Adelaide performance, which had been scheduled for 27th September.

“Unfortunately won’t be able to play our scheduled show at AEC Theatre,” they added. “We’re really sorry but rest assured we’re working on plans to get back to South Australia as soon as we can – stay tuned!” Full touring details are available below.

alt-J ​Australian Tour 2023

Tuesday, 25th April, 2023 – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW*

Wednesday, 26th April, 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 27th April, 2023 – ​Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC*

Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 7th May, 2023 – HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

*An Awesome Wave 10th anniversary album shows

