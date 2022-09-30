Andy Bull Releases New Single ‘Dying Star’ Ahead of 2022 Headline Tour

Andy Bull will release his long-awaited third album, People You Love, on Friday, 2nd December. The album’s latest single is ‘Dying Star’, which arrives one month out from Bull’s three-date ‘Slipping Away’ headline tour.

The tour begins at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on Friday, 28th October, with follow-up shows at Sydney’s The Lansdowne (Friday, 4th November) and Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge (Saturday, 5th November).

Andy Bull – ‘Dying Star’

The forthcoming People You Love is the Sydney indie pop artist’s first LP since 2014’s Sea of Approval. That album birthed the popular singles ‘Keep On Running’, ‘Talk Too Much’ and ‘Baby I Am Nobody Now’. In July 2022, Bull released a revamped version of the latter, titled ‘Baby I Am Nobody Now ’22’.

“I hope it will for you, as it has for me, give you a moment to reflect on all that’s happened in your life since the time you first heard it, ” Bull said of the re-recorded single. “All that we’ve grown through, learned, survived, and transformed.”

Bull has described his latest single, ‘Dying Star’, as a song about “trying to process real, private grief in a world where every personal experience is assessed in terms of its value as public content.”

In a recent Music Feeds feature, Andy Bull said that “a lot of real life stuff barrelled into me after Sea Of Approval.” At one point, he was preparing to become a widower and raise his children alone. However, “not only did the situation miraculously turn around, but in amongst the upheaval I got [People You Love] finished.

Andy Bull ‘Slipping Away’ Tour 2022

Friday, 28th October – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Friday, 4th November – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Saturday, 5th November – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

