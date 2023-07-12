Angie McMahon Details New Album and Announces Australian Headline Shows

Angie McMahon has confirmed the release of her forthcoming second album, Light, Dark, Light Again. The follow-up to McMahon’s 2019 debut, Salt, will be available on Friday, 27th October via AWAL. The record will include lead single ‘Saturn Returning’ and the new single, ‘Letting Go’, the video for which can be found below.

McMahon will drum up anticipation for her long-awaited second album with a couple of Australian headline shows this September. She’ll perform at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Wednesday, 27th September and Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Thursday, 28th September. Ticketing details below.

Angie McMahon – ‘Letting Go’

Prior to the Sydney and Melbourne shows, the Melbourne-based McMahon will play solo headline dates in Los Angeles, New York City and London.

McMahon devoted more than a year to the creation of Light, Dark, Light Again. The bulk of the work was done in Durham, North Carolina, where McMahon linked up with Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee, Snail Mail). She also put in hours with Alex O’Gorman and Bonnie Knight back in Melbourne/Naarm.

Regarding the anthemic new single, McMahon said, “‘Letting Go’ is a place to keep the lessons that I’ll keep on needing. Reminders to go easy and gentle, be imperfect, let things leave. The learning is never-ending.” The music video was filmed on Bunurong and Wurundjeri land and co-directed by McMahon and Mike Ridley.

Angie McMahon: Light, Dark, Light Again

Due Friday, 27th October via AWAL

Saturn Returning Fireball Whiskey Fish Letting Go Divine Fault Line Mother Nature Black Eye Exploding I Am Already Enough Serotonin Staying Down Low Music’s Coming In Making It Through

Angie McMahon Make Mistakes Tour 2023

Wednesday, 27th September – Metro Theatre, Gadigal Land/Sydney NSW

Thursday, 28th September – Northcote Theatre, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 19th July via Frontier Touring

