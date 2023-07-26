Anti-Flag Release Statement on Breakup and Assault Allegation

Punk outfit Anti-Flag have released a public statement regarding their unexpected breakup. The band was in the middle of a European tour when they suddenly called it quits, releasing a short statement on Patreon and deleting all their official social media accounts and website.

“Anti-Flag has disbanded,” the Patreon post read. “The Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee. I will begin to process refunds to all patrons in the coming weeks. Once all refunds are processed the Patreon page will also be removed.”

There was speculation that the sudden breakup was linked to an allegation of sexual assault that was made a day before the band’s announcement. In an episode of the podcast Enough, a woman reveals she was assaulted by a singer in a political punk band – while she doesn’t name the band or the person, fans made connections between the two events.

Singer Justin Sane – real name Justin Geever – has now released a statement via Pitchfork, writing that there “have been claims of sexual assault made against me”, and they are “categorically false”.

“Recently, there have been claims of sexual assault made against me and I can tell you that these stories are categorically false,” Sane wrote. I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way.”

Sane goes on to write that he has devoted his “entire adult life to standing up for these victims”. “The statements being told about me are the antithesis of what I believe and how I have conducted myself throughout my life,” Sane says. “In regard to Anti-flag disbanding, as a band, the decision was made that under these circumstances it would be impossible to continue.”

Another statement from the other three bandmates was also released, writing that the “recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction” to their core values. “Therefore,” they write, “we felt the only immediate option was to disband.”

“We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations,” the band writes. “While we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women. This experience has shaken us to our core.”

Anti-Flag Statement

A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of sexual violence and abuse. The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband.

We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations. While we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women. This experience has shaken us to our core.

We understand and apologize that this response may not have been quick enough for some people. This is new territory for all of us and it is taking time for us to process the situation.

It was a privilege for us to be in the band Anti-Flag, as we seek to find our path forward we wish healing to all survivors.

Justin Sane Statement

Recently, there have been claims of sexual assault made against me and I can tell you that these stories are categorically false. I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way. Now that I have had a few days to absorb the initial shock, I am making this statement to set the record straight.

Sexual assault is real and has a devastating impact on victims. I have devoted my entire adult life to standing up for these victims as well as those suffering oppression and inequality, who are victimized, demeaned, and abused. I have always been, and will always be, that person. The statements being told about me are the antithesis of what I believe and how I have conducted myself throughout my life.

In regard to Anti-flag disbanding, as a band, the decision was made that under these circumstances it would be impossible to continue.

I want to thank my family and friends, and the many, many fans, musicians, and bands who have reached out to me to offer their support and help.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

For help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

