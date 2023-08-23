Thy Art Is Murder Post Trans Flag to Social Media Following Singer’s Transphobic Outburst

CONTENT WARNING: The following article discusses transphobic comments and incidents of alleged hate speech

Thy Art Is Murder have posted the transgender flag to their social media accounts. The flag is accompanied by the caption, “Setting the record straight, we stand with you.” The statement of solidarity follows a hateful and violent post made by frontman CJ McMahon, who has since quit social media.

Thy Art Is Murder: “We stand with you”

The extreme metal vocalist shared a video from right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh that showed a mother asking her young child if they identified as a boy or a girl. The kid replied “both” and the mother accepted the response. McMahon’s caption read, “She should be burned to death.”

Backlash ensued – along with plenty of tiny people endorsing McMahon’s view – and Instagram ultimately took down the post. In a now-deleted series of Instagram posts, which you can see here, McMahon told his followers that he was done with social media.

“I am going off social media for good,” he wrote. “I will only post band related things on here and will not be contactable. I will start an only fans with my own content and no it will not be nudes or sexual soon.”

Music Feeds has reached out to Thy Art Is Murder for a more elaborate statement on the situation.

If you or anyone you know needs help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Further Reading

Brian ‘Head’ Welch Of Korn “Begs” Followers To Stop Hateful Posts Towards LGBTQ Fans

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman Quits Social Media Following Backlash Over Anti-Trans Post

DaBaby Apologises To LGBTQ+ Community Following Homophobic Outburst