Arlo Parks Has Created a ‘Purple Phase’ Tea Blend with Sydney Tea Company T Totaler

English singer Arlo Parks has launched a new tea blend in partnership with Sydney tea slingers T Totaler. It’s called ‘Purple Phase’, named after a track of the same name on Parks’ upcoming album, and it’s a blend of organic chamomile with lemon myrtle and blue pea flower.

The new blend is in celebration of Parks’ upcoming second album, My Soft Machine, which is due out on Friday, 26th May. If it takes your fancy, you can order the tea on the T Totaler website or visit the brick-and-mortar shop on George Street.

Arlo Parks: ‘Impurities’

My Soft Machine follows Parks’ critically acclaimed debut Collapsed in Sunbeams, which won Britain’s Mercury Prize and picked up a couple of Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album.

We’ve heard a few tracks from the album thus far, including ‘Impurities’, ‘Blades’, and ‘Weightless’. A new single called ‘Pegasus’, featuring Phoebe Bridgers, is coming out this week.

“This record is life through my lens, through my body – the mid 20s anxiety, the substance abuse of friends around me, the viscera of being in love for the first time, navigating PTSD and grief and self sabotage and joy, moving through worlds with wonder and sensitivity – what it’s like to be trapped in this particular body,” Parks has said of the album.

Parks will be in Australia in a handful of months to play Splendour in the Grass, and she’s locked in a bunch of sideshows as well.

Arlo Parks Australian Tour 2023

Monday, 17th July – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 20th July – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July – Splendour in the Grass, Byron Bay

Sunday, 23rd July – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, 25th July – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now via Handsome Tours.

