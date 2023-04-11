Splendour in the Grass 2023: Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons and More

Splendour in the Grass organisers have revealed the lineup for the festival’s 2023 edition, which is set to return to North Byron Parklands in Byron Bay between Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July. As previously announced, Lizzo will be one of this year’s headliners, closing out the festival’s first night.

Flume will headline the festival’s second night with a special “10 Years of Flume” set, while Mumford & Sons will be wrapping up the festival on its final evening. Both of those performances will be Australian exclusives. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Yeah Yeah Yeahs – who were supposed to perform at the 2022 edition but were forced to cancel their appearance – J Balvin, Sam Fender, IDLES, Little Simz, Slowthai, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, Arlo Parks and 070 Shake.

Splendour in the Grass Will Return to North Byorn Parklands in July 2023

There’s a strong contingent of Australian artists too, with Hilltop Hoods, Ball Park Music, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, PNAU, Ruel, Hooligan Hefs, Peach PRC, Dune Rats, Tkay Maidza, Skegss, Cub Sport and many more. See the full lineup below. Tickets for Splendour in the Grass 2023 will go on sale this Friday, 14th April from 9am.

Splendour in the Grass returned last year after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented its 2020 and 2021 events from going ahead. The 2022 lineup included the likes of The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Glass Animals, Liam Gallagher, JPEGMAFIA, The Jungle Giants, Stella Donnelly and Violent Soho.

The event faced numerous setbacks due to heavy rainfall and onsite flooding, which led to the festival’s first day being called off. Festivalgoers dubbed the event “Splendour in the Mud” due to the conditions of its grounds. Attendees also reported bogged campsites and delays when leaving the festival site.

Last month, festival organisers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco shared a statement about last year’s festival, apologising and outlining the steps they will take to prevent a repeat of the 2022 event. Those include water-proofing, enhanced draining, and improved terrain and pathways; greater preparedness for extreme weather; improved compliance from bus companies; and improved communication between organisers and punters.

Splendour in the Grass 2023

Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July – North Byron Parklands, Byron Bay

Lizzo

Flume (Australian exclusive: 10 Years of Flume)

Mumford & Sons (Australian exclusive)

Lewis Capaldi

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Hilltop Hoods

J Balvin

Sam Fender

IDLES

Little Simz

Slowthai

Tove Lo

100 Gecs (Australian exclusive)

Arlo Parks

Ball Park Music

Iann Dior

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

070 Shake

PNAU

Ruel

Loyle Carner

BENEE

Marlon Williams

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Hooligan Hefs

Peach PRC

Palace

Dune Rats

Tkay Maidza

Noah Cyrus

Skegss

Sudan Archives

Cub Sport

Meg Mac

X Club

Clarie Rosinkranz

Jack River

The Smith Street Band

Lastlings

Jeremy Zucker

Young franco

Sly Withers

MAY-A

The Vanns

Telenova

Vallis Alps

Jamesjamesjames

Kaycyy

RVG

Teenage Dads

Balming Tiger

Automatic

Harvey Sutherland

Gali

Del Water Gap

Royel Otis

Shag Rock

Big Wett

Mia Wray

Memphis LK

Gold Fang

Milku

Sumner

Forest Claudette

Full Flower Moon Band

William Crighton

Hellcat Speedracer

triple j Unearthed winners

Plus Mix Up DJs: Tseba, Crybaby, Laifa Tee, Foura, CaucasianOpportunities, Luen, Mowgli, DJ Macaroni, Crescendoll

Tickets on sale Friday, 14th April at 9am AEST

