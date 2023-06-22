Ava Max Slapped By Fan Onstage in Los Angeles

Pop singer Ava Max was slapped by a fan who jumped on stage at her show at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 20th June. Fan footage of the incident shows the man taking a swipe at the singer’s face while dancing, before being pulled out of frame by security.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again,” Ava Max tweeted the following morning. “Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

Someone jumped on stage at the end of tonight’s show in Los Angeles.



This is a reminder that this behavior is unacceptable. Sending all our love to Ava and her crew. pic.twitter.com/Rs0IFSn2Xp — Ava Max Source (@SourceAvaMax) June 21, 2023

“The guy rushed on stage at the end right when the last song ended,” an audience member Tweeted about the moment. “The security guard tackled him and literally THREW him down the stairs. Wild!!! It happened so fast. You can see here she couldn’t even open her eyes but she STILL did M&G.”

It comes just days after fellow pop artist Bebe Rexha was injured when a fan threw a phone at her face. Rexha was walking across the stage when the phone flew out from the audience and struck her in the eye. The singer crumpled to the floor and was taken to hospital, where she received stitches.

The 27-year-old man who threw the phone has since been charged with multiple accounts of assault and harassment, as reported by Billboard. Rolling Stone reported that the man told police: “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny”.

