Two People Dead Following Shooting at Beyond Wonderland Festival

Two people have been killed and more injured after a shooter opened fire in the crowd at Beyond Wonderland festival in Washington State in the US. According to Variety, the shooting took place in the campground while performances were still taking place – the shooter was reportedly among the three people injured.

According to a spokesperson from the local sheriff’s office, police were alerted to the commotion at around 8.25pm on Saturday night, and “pursued (and) closed-in on the suspect”. The police claim the suspect continued to “fire randomly into the crowd” after being chased by law enforcement. The suspect was eventually apprehended.

Second Day Of Beyond Wonderland Cancelled Following Shooting

pic.twitter.com/FyzrIOOcmp — Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge (@BeyondWlandPNW) June 18, 2023

The festival alluded to the incident in a tweet at the time, telling patrons to avoid that part of the grounds.

Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds. — Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge (@BeyondWlandPNW) June 18, 2023

As a result of the incident, the second day of the festival was cancelled. According to the sheriff spokesperson, as per Variety, the motive of the shooter wasn’t clear.

“Due to the incident that took place in the overflow camping area last night, we regret to inform you that day 2 of Beyond Wonderland has been canceled,” organisers wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.”

Afrojack, Andy C and Marshmello were due to perform on the second day of the festival.

Further Reading

Ten People Shot at the Same Location as French Montana’s Video Shoot

Migos Member Takeoff Shot and Killed At 28

Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Collapsing at Ultra South Africa Festival