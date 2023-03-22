Bad Omens Cut Sydney Show Short Due to Vocal Issues

Last night, US metalcore outfit Bad Omens played at Sydney’s Factory Theatre, one of two sideshows the band played ahead of their upcoming appearances at the inaugural Knotfest Australia. However, Bad Omens were forced to end the set after just eight songs due to vocal issues experienced by frontman Noah Sebastian.

In a statement posted to the band’s social media channels, Sebastian said he couldn’t explain what happened to his voice “as it’s never happened to me before.” He continued: “I take so much pride in my endurance as a vocalist and such good care of my voice on tour that until now I’ve felt invincible, but tonight I was humbled and finally experienced every singer’s worst nightmare, during our first time ever in Australia no less.”

“I chose to cut the set short instead of pushing on only out of concern that I’d potentially make whatever is wrong with my voice worse, and then also be unable to sing at the Knotfest performances that brought us here in the first place,” Sebastian said. “With that said my priority right now is getting my voice back to 100% in time for those last 3 shows here.”

Sebastian said that refunds will be available at the point of purchase for anyone who attended the Sydney show. “My frustration is immeasurable knowing that one of our first shows ever here ended this way and that there was nothing I could do about it.”

Bad Omens’ first Australian show, which took place at the Triffid in Brisbane on Tuesday night (21st March), took place without issue. The band are scheduled to perform at all three legs of Knotfest, which begins tomorrow (Friday, 24th March) at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. The festival will head to Sydney’s Centennial Park the following day, before wrapping up on Sunday, 26th March at Brisbane Showgrounds. Tickets are sold out for all three dates.

