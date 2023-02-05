Knotfest Australia Sideshows Announced for Megadeth, Trivium, Spiritbox and More

Slipknot‘s touring Knotfest will make its grand Australian debut with events in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in late March 2023. Organisers have revealed official sideshows for several acts on its lineup, including Megadeth, Amon Amarth, Trivium, Spiritbox, Bad Omens and more.

Event organisers have said this is the one and only sideshow announcement for Knotfest, with no more sideshows to be announced.

Knotfest Sideshows: Amon Amarth, Bad Omens, Knocked Loose, Story of the Year

🎪 𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐅𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐒

Early Bird Pre Sale Tickets On Sale Wed 8th Feb @ 9am Local Time. On Sale: Fri 10th Feb @ 9am Local Time

Megadeth return to Australia for their first shows since 2015. They’ll play headline dates in Adelaide and Melbourne. At both shows, they’ll be joined by fellow Knotfest act In Flames. Amon Amarth and Trivium will team up for co-headline gigs in Melbourne and Brisbane, with Malevolence on support duty.

Spiritbox will play their first-ever Australian headline show on Tuesday, 21st March, at Melbourne’s Forum, with support from Make Them Suffer and Reliqa. Bad Omens will play sideshows in Brisbane and Sydney, and Knocked Loose will perform a pair of headline dates in Melbourne and Brisbane. Story of the Year will play a trio of club headliners, in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Tickets for Knotfest sideshows are on sale this Friday (10th February) at 9am local time, with an early-bird pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, 8th February.

Knotfest Australia will kick off at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Friday, 24th March before heading to Sydney’s Centennial Park the next day. The festival’s inaugural run will wrap up at RNA Showgrounds in Brisbane on Sunday, 26th March. The lineup features headliners Slipknot along with Parkday Drive, Northlane, Alpha Wolf and Void of Vision. The Melbourne leg is sold out, but tickets for Sydney and Brisbane are available here.

Knotfest Australia 2023 Sideshows

Megadeth (w/ In Flames)

Tuesday, 21st March – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Wednesday, 22nd March – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Amon Amarth + Trivium (w/ Malevolence)

Thursday, 23rd March – Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday, 28th March – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane

Spiritbox (w/ Make Them Suffer and Reliqa)

Tuesday, 21st March – Forum, Melbourne

Bad Omens

Tuesday, 21st March – The Triffid, Brisbane

Wednesday, 22nd March – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Knocked Loose

Thursday, 23rd March – Colonial Hotel, Melbourne

Monday, 27th March – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Story of the Year

Wednesday, 22nd March – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Monday, 27th March – The Brightside, Brisbane

Tuesday, 28th March – Crowbar, Sydney

