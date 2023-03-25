Bad Omens Will Perform at Knotfest Sydney

After pulling out of the Melbourne instalment of Knotfest Australia, US metalcore outfit Bad Omens have confirmed they’ll perform at Sydney’s Centennial Park today (25th March) as originally scheduled.

In a tweet, vocalist Noah Sebastian wrote, “Fuck it, gonna try my best today, Sydney round 2.” Bad Omens backed out of the Melbourne event due to issues with Sebastian’s voice, which had sprung up midway through the band’s headline show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Wednesday (22nd March).

Fuck it, gonna try my best today, Sydney round 2 ? no matter what happens : pic.twitter.com/ynrXNiZFKs — BAD OMENS (@badomenscult) March 24, 2023

Ahead of Knotfest Melbourne – the opening event on the festival’s inaugural Australian tour – Sebastian told fans via Instagram that he was “still dealing with the loss of voice that began at our sideshow two nights ago in Sydney.”

He continued, “I’m sure you’re aware of how upsetting this is for all of us both band and crew that have worked so hard and traveled so long to be here in Australia for the first time.” Find the complete set times below.

Knotfest Sydney – Set Times

Stage 1

11.50 – 12.20: Bad Omens

12.50 – 13.20: Alpha Wolf

13.50 – 14.30: Spiritbox

15.10 – 15.50: In Flames

16.35 – 17.20: Northlane

18.05 – 19.05: Megadeth

20.20 – 21.50: Slipknot

Stage 2

11.20 – 11.50: Malevolence

12.20 – 12.50: Void Of Vision

13.20 – 13.50: Knocked Loose

14.30 – 15.10: Story of the Year

15.50 – 16.35: Amon Amarth

17.20 – 18.05: Trivium

19.05 – 20.20: Parkway Drive

