Bad Omens Will Perform at Knotfest Sydney

After pulling out of the Melbourne instalment of Knotfest Australia, US metalcore outfit Bad Omens have confirmed they’ll perform at Sydney’s Centennial Park today (25th March) as originally scheduled.
In a tweet, vocalist Noah Sebastian wrote, “Fuck it, gonna try my best today, Sydney round 2.” Bad Omens backed out of the Melbourne event due to issues with Sebastian’s voice, which had sprung up midway through the band’s headline show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Wednesday (22nd March).
Bad Omens’ Noah Sebastian to “Try [His Best]” at Knotfest Sydney
Ahead of Knotfest Melbourne – the opening event on the festival’s inaugural Australian tour – Sebastian told fans via Instagram that he was “still dealing with the loss of voice that began at our sideshow two nights ago in Sydney.”
He continued, “I’m sure you’re aware of how upsetting this is for all of us both band and crew that have worked so hard and traveled so long to be here in Australia for the first time.” Find the complete set times below.
Knotfest Sydney – Set Times
Stage 1
- 11.50 – 12.20: Bad Omens
- 12.50 – 13.20: Alpha Wolf
- 13.50 – 14.30: Spiritbox
- 15.10 – 15.50: In Flames
- 16.35 – 17.20: Northlane
- 18.05 – 19.05: Megadeth
- 20.20 – 21.50: Slipknot
Stage 2
- 11.20 – 11.50: Malevolence
- 12.20 – 12.50: Void Of Vision
- 13.20 – 13.50: Knocked Loose
- 14.30 – 15.10: Story of the Year
- 15.50 – 16.35: Amon Amarth
- 17.20 – 18.05: Trivium
- 19.05 – 20.20: Parkway Drive
Further Reading
Bad Omens Pull Out of Knotfest Melbourne, Set Times Change
Parkway Drive: “Our Abilities Have Finally Caught Up to Our Imaginations”
Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg: “We’ve Become a Better Band and Better Band Mates”