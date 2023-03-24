Bad Omens Pull Out of Knotfest Melbourne, Set Times Change

After cutting short their show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Wednesday (22nd March), US metalcore outfit Bad Omens have announced they will not be appearing at Knotfest Melbourne, which is on today (24th March.)

In the band’s Instagram stories, vocalist Noah Sebastian explained he’s still dealing with the voice issues he experienced midway through the Sydney sideshow. “I’m sure you’re aware of how upsetting this is for all of us both band and crew that have worked so hard and traveled so long to be here in Australia for the first time,” he wrote.

Bad Omens were due to perform the opening set on Stage 1 in Melbourme, from 11.50–12.20. As a result of their absence, Malevolence have taken the Stage 1 opening slot, moving over from Stage 2. Action on Stage 2 will start one hour later than originally scheduled, with Void of Vision kicking things off at 12.20.

The rest of the set times remain as previously announced. See below for the updated timetable.

Knotfest Melbourne – Set Times

Stage 1

11.50 – 12.20: Malevolence

12.50 – 13.20: Alpha Wolf

13.50 – 14.30: Spiritbox

15.10 – 15.50: In Flames

16.35 – 17.20: Northlane

18.05 – 19.05: Megadeth

20.20 – 21.50: Slipknot

Stage 2

12.20 – 12.50: Void Of Vision

13.20 – 13.50: Knocked Loose

14.30 – 15.10: Story of the Year

15.50 – 16.35: Amon Amarth

17.20 – 18.05: Trivium

19.05 – 20.20: Parkway Drive

Further Reading

Bad Omens Cut Sydney Show Short Due to Vocal Issues

Parkway Drive: “Our Abilities Have Finally Caught Up to Our Imaginations”

Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg: “We’ve Become a Better Band and Better Band Mates”