Baker Boy, Something for Kate to Play Free Melbourne Festival Illuminate the River

Baker Boy and Something for Kate will lead the lineup for a new free, all-ages festival that will be held on the banks of Melbourne’s Maribyrnong River next month dubbed Illuminate the River. Taking place on Saturday, 19th November in the Boulevard in Aberfeldie, the bill also features Art vs Science, Montaigne, Mia Wray and Teeny Tiny Stevies.

Aside from the headline acts, there’ll also be local acts rounding out the bill with two additional stages. There’ll also be tons of family-friendly activities like an inflatable regatta and carnival rides plus food trucks, a beer garden, and a festival-closing laser and water show on the river.

Illuminate the River Will Take Place Next Month in Aberfeldie

Strap in. The incredible artists playing our FREE, all-ages music festival, Illuminate the River have arrived. 🎊

Get ready for: Baker Boy, Something For Kate, Art vs Science, Montaigne, Mia Wray and Teeny Tiny Stevies! SAT NOVEMBER 19, 12-9PM, THE BOULEVARD, ABERFELDIE

The announcement of Illuminate the River comes one day after headliner Baker Boy was revealed as part of the bill for new First Nations music festival First & Forever. That’ll also take place next month, at Hanging Rock (on the lands of the Dja Wurrung, Taungurung, and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung peoples), the festival – co-curated by Briggs and Paul Kelly – will also feature performances from Jessica Mauboy, Budjerah, King Stingray, Sycco, Thelma Plum and many more.

Meanwhile, Something for Kate, along with Amy Shark, will support The Killers in Adelaide in early December, when the Las Vegas rockers headline the Adelaide 500’s concert series. “We always love coming to play in Adelaide and we are especially excited to be a part of this huge event with this incredible line-up of bands,” SFK frontman Paul Dempsey said in a statement about the upcoming performance last month.

