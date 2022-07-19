BIGSOUND Announces Over 180 Artists For 21st Birthday Event

BIGSOUND has announced its biggest lineup to date, naming over 180 artists for its forthcoming 21st birthday event. Taking place in Fortitude Valley this September, it marks the first in-person edition of BIGSOUND since 2019.
This year’s BIGSOUND will feature a total of 182 artists, 38 more than the 2019 edition. The organisers received over 1,300 performer applications. The dizzying list of artists will perform on 23 stages across 21 venues from Tuesday, 6th until Friday, 9th September.
BIGSOUND 2022 will be its first in-person event since 2019
The lineup features numerous upcoming and unsigned artists, as well as many artists whose profiles have grown substantially over the last two years. These acts include Adrian Dzvuke, Budjerah, flowerkid, Dallas Woods, Mia Wray, and Teenage Joans, just to name a few.
“After spending a month reading and listening to a record number of applications, we are certain that the future of music is in safe hands,” explained Festival programmers Ruby-Jean McCabe and Dominic Miller. “BIGSOUND Showcase programming is a dream job so we would never complain, but it’s hard to put into words what a difficult time we had getting to this final lineup.
“The applications this year were of an extremely high calibre, and we could have easily programmed another 180+ artists if we had the space. We can’t wait for these artists to arrive in Fortitude Valley for BIGSOUND 2022 and for everyone else to see how special they are too.”
This year’s BIGSOUND also includes the addition of BIGSOUND Country, which sees it focusing on the the multi-faceted world of country music. Meanwhile, a number of New Zealand artists will make their way to Brisbane, with JessB, Soaked Oats, Troy Kingi, TE KAAHU, Church & AP, MELODOWNZ, and Jenny Mitchell all booked in for this year’s festival.
The first keynote speakers for the event were previously announced, with the likes of Rebecca Black, Tarana Burke, Matt Gudinski, Jaguar Jonze, and Example set to share their unique insights. Tickets for BIGSOUND 2022 are on sale now, with full details available via the event’s website.
BIGSOUND 2022 Festival Artists
- Adam Newling
- Adrian Dzvuke
- AGUNG MANGO
- Alter Boy
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band
- Andrew Swift
- Andy Golledge
- Anesu
- Aodhan
- Asha Jefferies
- Ashwarya
- Ayesha Madon
- Baby Cool
- Banjo Lucia
- Beckah Amani
- BIG SKEEZ
- BIG WETT
- Birdz
- BLOODMOON
- Blusher
- Bones and Jones
- BOY SODA
- Brekky Boy
- Bud Rokesky
- Budjerah
- Bumpy
- C.O.F.F.I.N
- Caroline & Claude
- Chanel Loren
- Chloe Dadd
- Church & AP
- CLOE TERARE
- Club Angel
- Cody Jon
- COLLAR
- CONCRETE SURFERS
- cookii
- Dallas Woods
- dameeeela
- Daniel Shaw
- DARLINGHURST
- Dean Brady
- Death by Denim
- Diimpa
- Dulcie
- Eastbound Buzz
- EGOISM
- Eilish Gilligan
- Eliza Hull
- Eluize
- Enclave
- ENOLA
- Evie Irie
- Fash
- Five Island Drive
- flowerkid
- FLY BOY JACK
- Folk Bitch Trio
- Forest Claudette
- FOURA
- Franko Gonzo
- Full Flower Moon Band
- Future Static
- Germein
- Ghost Care
- Girl and Girl
- Gold Fang
- Grace Cummings and Her Band
- Grand Pine
- Great Sage
- Greatest Hits
- grentperez
- Greta Stanley
- Grievous Bodily Calm
- Hallie
- HANNI
- Hauskey
- Hinterland
- Holliday Howe
- Hope D
- ISUA
- JACOTÉNE
- JELLY OSHEN
- Jem Cassar-Daley
- Jenny Mitchell
- Jerome Farah
- Jess Day
- JessB
- June Jones
- KANADA THE LOOP
- Kee’ahn
- KEYAN
- Kid Pharaoh
- Kutcha Edwards
- LÂLKA
- Lee Sugar
- LION
- Liyah Knight
- Loren Ryan
- LOSER
- MALi JO$E
- Melaleuca
- Melanie Dyer
- MELODOWNZ
- Memphis LK
- merci, mercy
- Mia Wray
- Mitch Santiago
- Molly Millington
- Monnie
- Moonboy
- Moss
- MOUNTAIN WIZARD DEATH CULT
- Mr Rhodes
- Mulalo
- MUNGMUNG
- Mvlholland
- Newport
- Nick Griffith
- Nick Ward
- Noah Dillon
- OK HOTEL
- Old Mervs
- Phoebe Go
- Pink Matter
- Platonic Sex
- Queen P
- RinRin
- Romero
- Roy Bing
- Ruby Gill
- Ryan Fennis & Voidhood
- Saint Ergo
- Sam Windley
- San Joseph
- Sappho
- Sarah Wolfe
- SayGrace
- Selfish Sons
- Selve
- Shanae (FKA MADAM3EMPRESS)
- Shannen James
- Siobhan Cotchin
- Skeleten
- Soaked Oats
- SOPHIYA
- South Summit
- Srirachi
- Stevan
- Suzi
- Talk Heavy
- Tasman Keith
- Taylor Moss
- TE KAAHU
- Teenage Dads
- Teenage Joans
- Teether & Kuya Neil
- Tentendo
- The Atomic Beau Project
- The Buckleys
- The Last Martyr
- The Rions
- THE RIOT
- The Terrys
- The Wolfe Brothers
- To Octavia
- Toby Hobart
- Troy Kingi
- Tulliah
- VOIID
- VOLI K
- Waxflower
- WIIGZ
- Wildheart
- Woodes
- Yb.
- Yen Strange
- yergurl
- YNG Martyr
- Zeolite
- ZPLUTO
