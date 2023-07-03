BIGSOUND Announces Artist Showcase Lineup for 2023

BIGSOUND has announced its artist performance lineup for the festival’s 2023 edition, which will take place across Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley from Tuesday, 5th to Friday, 8th September. Over 140 emerging artists will showcase at the festival, covering a broad spectrum of what’s happening in Australian music right now, plus a handful of New Zealand and UK acts.
Artists who will perform at this year’s event include BAYANG (Tha Bushranger), Bec Stevens, Cult Shotta, Delivery, Dr Sure’s Unusal Practice, Full Flower Moon Band, GAUCI, Gut Health, J-MILLA, Kobie Dee and MARLON X RULLA. Elsewhere are the likes of MF Tomlinson, Moaning Lisa, Nat Vazer, PRICIE, RAAVE TAPES, REBEL YELL, Siobhan Cotchin, STUMPS, Tamara & the Dreams, The Slingers, Too Birds and Twine.
“We feel this year’s lineup is one of the strongest we’ve ever seen showcase at BIGSOUND,” BIGSOUND co-programming lead Ruby-Jean McCabe said in a statement. “The future of music in Australia is continuing on its upward trajectory and with this lineup, it’s obvious it will continue to do so.”
In 2023, BIGSOUND’s 22nd year, the lineup will feature 300 artist showcases across 18 official BIGSOUND venues. 27 percent of artists identify as LGBTQIA+, 18 percent as First Nations, and 50 percent female or gender non-conforming.
Back in April, the first speakers who will be presenting at BIGSOUND’s industry conference were announced. Among them is ROC Nation Records co-president Omar Grant, Interscope/Geffen A&R coordinator Michele Ronzon, plus execs from Soundcloud, The Orchard, Flighthouse, Netflix, Paramount and more.
Tickets for BIGSOUND 2023 are on sale now, with a range of different options. A three-night pass will grant you access to all performances across the entire festival, with single-night showcase tickets also available. Delegate passes are also available if you’re keen on the entire conference, including performance showcases, industry events and workshops. Head to the BIGSOUND website for more information.
Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September – Fortitude Valley, Brisbane
- 1tbsp
- Ūla
- aleksiah
- Alf the Great
- Anieszka
- Ashli
- Aurateque
- Baby Prince
- Battlesnake
- BAYANG (tha Bushranger)
- Bec Stevens
- Beckah Amani
- Behind You
- bella amor
- Ben Swissa
- Boomchild
- Boox Kid
- CAMINO GOLD
- Casey Lowry
- Charbel
- Charm of Finches
- CHISEKO
- Chitra
- CLOE TERARE
- Coldwave
- Cult Shotta
- Dean Brady
- Delivery
- DENNI
- DICE
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
- Dyan Tai
- ECB
- Elizabeth
- Emma Volard
- FELIVAND
- FELONY.
- Foley
- Freight Train Foxes
- Friends of Friends
- Full Flower Moon Band
- GAUCI
- Georgia Llewellyn
- GIMMY
- Glenn Skuthorpe Band
- Good Pash
- Gut Health
- Hannah Cameron
- Haters
- Hevenshe
- Isaac Puerile
- Izy
- Jada Weazel
- J-MILLA
- Joan & The Giants
- Joey Leigh Wagtail
- Johnny Hunter
- Jujulipps
- JUNGAJI
- Kavi
- Khi’led
- Kid Heron
- King Ivy
- Kitschen Boy
- Kobie Dee
- Komang
- Kristal West
- Kuzco
- Little Green
- Logan
- Lola Scott
- Loren Ryana
- MARLON X RULLA
- Mason Watts
- Matilda Pearl
- Mazbou Q
- Melody Moko
- MF Tomlinson
- Micah Heathwood
- Mikayla Pasterfield
- Miss June
- Miss Kaninna
- Moaning Lisa
- Moss
- mostly sleeping
- Mr Rhodes
- Nat Vazer
- Nathan May
- Nikodimos
- Oscar the Wild
- Otiuh
- PRICIE
- Platonic Sex
- POOKIE
- Porcelain Boy
- Porpoise Spit
- PRETTY BLEAK
- Proteins of Magic
- Ra Ra Viper
- RAAVE TAPES
- Radio Free Alice
- Radium Dolls
- REBEL YELL
- Riiki Reid
- Ruby Jackson
- Rum Jungle
- S.A.B
- Sachém
- SAHXL
- Siobhan Cotchin
- smol fish
- Sollyy
- Sophisticated Dingo
- Southeast Desert Metal
- Steph Strings
- STUMPS
- Suzi
- SWIDT
- Taitu’uga
- Tamara & the Dreams
- teddie
- The Empty Threats
- The Grogans
- The Merindas
- The Omnific
- The Slingers
- Thunder Fox
- Tjaka
- Too Birds
- Tori Forsyth
- Trophie
- Twine
- Valtozash
- Vixens of Fall
- WHO SHOT SCOTT
- Yawdoesitall
- YIRGJHILYA
- Yorke
- Zheani
- Zia Jade
Tickets on sale now
