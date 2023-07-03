BIGSOUND Announces Artist Showcase Lineup for 2023

BIGSOUND has announced its artist performance lineup for the festival’s 2023 edition, which will take place across Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley from Tuesday, 5th to Friday, 8th September. Over 140 emerging artists will showcase at the festival, covering a broad spectrum of what’s happening in Australian music right now, plus a handful of New Zealand and UK acts.

Artists who will perform at this year’s event include BAYANG (Tha Bushranger), Bec Stevens, Cult Shotta, Delivery, Dr Sure’s Unusal Practice, Full Flower Moon Band, GAUCI, Gut Health, J-MILLA, Kobie Dee and MARLON X RULLA. Elsewhere are the likes of MF Tomlinson, Moaning Lisa, Nat Vazer, PRICIE, RAAVE TAPES, REBEL YELL, Siobhan Cotchin, STUMPS, Tamara & the Dreams, The Slingers, Too Birds and Twine.

“We feel this year’s lineup is one of the strongest we’ve ever seen showcase at BIGSOUND,” BIGSOUND co-programming lead Ruby-Jean McCabe said in a statement. “The future of music in Australia is continuing on its upward trajectory and with this lineup, it’s obvious it will continue to do so.”

In 2023, BIGSOUND’s 22nd year, the lineup will feature 300 artist showcases across 18 official BIGSOUND venues. 27 percent of artists identify as LGBTQIA+, 18 percent as First Nations, and 50 percent female or gender non-conforming.

Back in April, the first speakers who will be presenting at BIGSOUND’s industry conference were announced. Among them is ROC Nation Records co-president Omar Grant, Interscope/Geffen A&R coordinator Michele Ronzon, plus execs from Soundcloud, The Orchard, Flighthouse, Netflix, Paramount and more.

Tickets for BIGSOUND 2023 are on sale now, with a range of different options. A three-night pass will grant you access to all performances across the entire festival, with single-night showcase tickets also available. Delegate passes are also available if you’re keen on the entire conference, including performance showcases, industry events and workshops. Head to the BIGSOUND website for more information.

Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September – Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

1tbsp

Ūla

aleksiah

Alf the Great

Anieszka

Ashli

Aurateque

Baby Prince

Battlesnake

BAYANG (tha Bushranger)

Bec Stevens

Beckah Amani

Behind You

bella amor

Ben Swissa

Boomchild

Boox Kid

CAMINO GOLD

Casey Lowry

Charbel

Charm of Finches

CHISEKO

Chitra

CLOE TERARE

Coldwave

Cult Shotta

Dean Brady

Delivery

DENNI

DICE

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Dyan Tai

ECB

Elizabeth

Emma Volard

FELIVAND

FELONY.

Foley

Freight Train Foxes

Friends of Friends

Full Flower Moon Band

GAUCI

Georgia Llewellyn

GIMMY

Glenn Skuthorpe Band

Good Pash

Gut Health

Hannah Cameron

Haters

Hevenshe

Isaac Puerile

Izy

Jada Weazel

J-MILLA

Joan & The Giants

Joey Leigh Wagtail

Johnny Hunter

Jujulipps

JUNGAJI

Kavi

Khi’led

Kid Heron

King Ivy

Kitschen Boy

Kobie Dee

Komang

Kristal West

Kuzco

Little Green

Logan

Lola Scott

Loren Ryana

MARLON X RULLA

Mason Watts

Matilda Pearl

Mazbou Q

Melody Moko

MF Tomlinson

Micah Heathwood

Mikayla Pasterfield

Miss June

Miss Kaninna

Moaning Lisa

Moss

mostly sleeping

Mr Rhodes

Nat Vazer

Nathan May

Nikodimos

Oscar the Wild

Otiuh

PRICIE

Platonic Sex

POOKIE

Porcelain Boy

Porpoise Spit

PRETTY BLEAK

Proteins of Magic

Ra Ra Viper

RAAVE TAPES

Radio Free Alice

Radium Dolls

REBEL YELL

Riiki Reid

Ruby Jackson

Rum Jungle

S.A.B

Sachém

SAHXL

Siobhan Cotchin

smol fish

Sollyy

Sophisticated Dingo

Southeast Desert Metal

Steph Strings

STUMPS

Suzi

SWIDT

Taitu’uga

Tamara & the Dreams

teddie

The Empty Threats

The Grogans

The Merindas

The Omnific

The Slingers

Thunder Fox

Tjaka

Too Birds

Tori Forsyth

Trophie

Twine

Valtozash

Vixens of Fall

WHO SHOT SCOTT

Yawdoesitall

YIRGJHILYA

Yorke

Zheani

Zia Jade

