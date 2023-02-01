Billy Ocean to Perform His Greatest Hits On 2023 Australian Tour

Celebrated hitmaker Billy Ocean is returning to Australia in 2023 for a theatre tour, playing all of his golden oldies.

The British soul icon will perform a set chock-full with greatest hits and crowd favourites, from ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’ to ‘Get Out Of My Dreams, Get Into My Car’, to fans in Gold Coast, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide this June.

Billy Ocean – ‘Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car’

“I’m really excited to get back to Australia,” Ocean said in a press statement. “Love the people and I can’t wait to get you all on your feet – see you in June!”

The tour will mark Ocean’s first visit to Australia since 2019.

Billy Ocean is one of Britain’s greatest ever soul stars, with 30 million record sales to his name, plus six top ten singles and multiple Gold & Platinum records across the world.

Catch all the details of his 2023 Australian tour below.

Billy Ocean 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Tickets on sale Monday, 6th February 2023 at 9am (local time)

Friday, 16th June – The Star, Gold Coast, QLD – Ticketek

Tuesday, 20th June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC – Ticketmaster

Thursday, 22nd June – Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney NSW – Ticketek

Sunday, 25th June – Royal Theatre, Canberra ACT – Ticketek

Tuesday, 27th June – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA – Ticketmaster

Further Reading

GWAR Cover Billy Ocean’s ‘Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car’

Bluesfest Is The World’s Eighth Highest Grossing Music Festival

Bluesfest Is Coming To Melbourne In 2023