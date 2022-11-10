Bluesfest Is Coming To Melbourne In 2023

One of the biggest events on the Australian festival calendar, Bluesfest, is expanding to Melbourne for the very first time.
The Byron Bay blues and roots extravaganza will be making its debut at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday, 8th and Sunday, 9th April 2023. The lineup features Ash Grunwald, Buddy Guy, The Doobie Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass, Henry Wagons, Kaleo, Kasey Chambers, Keb’ Mo’, Lucinda Williams, Paolo Nutini, Robert Glasper, Steve Earle and many more.
Ash Grunwald – ‘Let Me Go’
Promoters are promising a “spectacular” two-day event, which will see the Exhibition Centre on the Yarra River transformed into a weather-proof festival precinct with multiple indoor stages, plenty of food and drink options, family entertainment and more.
“I am so excited to be bringing Australia’s leading music festival, Bluesfest Byron Bay, down south to present a first of its kind two-day indoor music festival,” Bluesfest boss Peter Noble said in a statement.
“We’ll be bringing some of the absolute premium international and local artists who perform at Bluesfest alongside the fantastic Melbourne artists to create an experience for music lovers that is unprecedented in this city.”
Noble highlighted the opportunity for residents of Australia’s live music capital to see “more than 30 performances over a two day period” right in the heart of the Melbourne CBD and Docklands area. “I see Bluesfest Melbourne becoming an absolute must-see on the annual events calendar,” Noble said.
Bluesfest Melbourne 2023
Tickets on sale from Monday, 14th November at 9am via Ticketmaster
- ASH GRUNWALD
- BACKSLIDERS
- BUDDY GUY
- CHAIN
- CHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM
- C.W. STONEKING & HIS PRIMITIVE HORN ORCHESTRA
- THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
- ERIC GALES
- EUGENE HIDEAWAY BRIDGES
- FOOLS
- GEOFF ACHISON & THE SOULDIGGERS
- GREENSKY BLUEGRASS
- HENRY WAGONS
- KALEO
- KASEY CHAMBERS
- KEB’ MO
- LUCINDA WILLIAMS
- MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA
- PAOLO NUTINI
- ROBERT GLASPER
- SHAUN KIRK
- THE SOUL REBELS with TALIB KWELI and GZA
- SOUTHERN AVENUE
- STEVE EARLE
- XAVIER RUDD
Dates & Venue
Saturday, 8th April – Sunday, 9th April 2023 – Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, VIC
Further Reading
Beck Added to Bluesfest 2023 Lineup
The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows
Listen To The First Song From Josh Teskey And Ash Grunwald’s Collaborative Album ‘Push The Blues Away’