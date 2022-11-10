Bluesfest Is Coming To Melbourne In 2023

One of the biggest events on the Australian festival calendar, Bluesfest, is expanding to Melbourne for the very first time.

The Byron Bay blues and roots extravaganza will be making its debut at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday, 8th and Sunday, 9th April 2023. The lineup features Ash Grunwald, Buddy Guy, The Doobie Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass, Henry Wagons, Kaleo, Kasey Chambers, Keb’ Mo’, Lucinda Williams, Paolo Nutini, Robert Glasper, Steve Earle and many more.

Ash Grunwald – ‘Let Me Go’

Promoters are promising a “spectacular” two-day event, which will see the Exhibition Centre on the Yarra River transformed into a weather-proof festival precinct with multiple indoor stages, plenty of food and drink options, family entertainment and more.

“I am so excited to be bringing Australia’s leading music festival, Bluesfest Byron Bay, down south to present a first of its kind two-day indoor music festival,” Bluesfest boss Peter Noble said in a statement.

“We’ll be bringing some of the absolute premium international and local artists who perform at Bluesfest alongside the fantastic Melbourne artists to create an experience for music lovers that is unprecedented in this city.”

Noble highlighted the opportunity for residents of Australia’s live music capital to see “more than 30 performances over a two day period” right in the heart of the Melbourne CBD and Docklands area. “I see Bluesfest Melbourne becoming an absolute must-see on the annual events calendar,” Noble said.

Bluesfest Melbourne 2023

Tickets on sale from Monday, 14th November at 9am via Ticketmaster

ASH GRUNWALD

BACKSLIDERS

BUDDY GUY

CHAIN

CHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM

C.W. STONEKING & HIS PRIMITIVE HORN ORCHESTRA

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

ERIC GALES

EUGENE HIDEAWAY BRIDGES

FOOLS

GEOFF ACHISON & THE SOULDIGGERS

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS

HENRY WAGONS

KALEO

KASEY CHAMBERS

KEB’ MO

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA

PAOLO NUTINI

ROBERT GLASPER

SHAUN KIRK

THE SOUL REBELS with TALIB KWELI and GZA

SOUTHERN AVENUE

STEVE EARLE

XAVIER RUDD

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 8th April – Sunday, 9th April 2023 – Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, VIC

Further Reading

Beck Added to Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows

Listen To The First Song From Josh Teskey And Ash Grunwald’s Collaborative Album ‘Push The Blues Away’