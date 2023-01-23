The Black Eyed Peas Are Suing Over a Line of Pooping Toys

Black Eyed Peas‘ music publisher BMG Rights Management is suing a toymaker over a line of pooping and dancing unicorn dolls that allegedly sing the band’s hit ‘My Humps’.

Yes, you did read that correctly. As reported by Reuters, the publisher filed proceedings against MGA Entertainment Inc in Manhattan last week, claiming the dolls’ song ‘My Poops’ is a rip-off of the 2005 hit. BMG is seeking $10 million in damages, claiming MGA Entertainment has earned millions because of the ‘My Poops’ song.

Black Eyed Peas: ‘My Humps’

There are reportedly strong similarities between the two songs’ lyrics, melodies, and vocals – BMG claimed ‘My Poops’ was using a singer that sounded very close to Fergie.

According to BMG, MGA (the maker of Bratz dolls) didn’t reply to multiple cease and desist letters prior to the lawsuit being filed. You can view the music video for ‘My Poops’ below, and judge the similarities for yourself.

‘My Humps’ was a huge commercial hit for Black Eyed Peas, the most successful single from their 2005 record Monkey Business. It reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and went platinum and double-platinum in Australia and the United States. It also snagged the band a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

The band went on indefinite hiatus in 2011 before reuniting in 2015 – Fergie departed the band a few years later. Their last album Elevation came out in November last year.

