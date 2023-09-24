Usher to Perform the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher has been announced as the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show act, following Rihanna who performed a medley of her greatest hits on stage (and revealed she was pregnant) in Glendale, Arizona in February this year. It’s not Usher’s first Super Bowl rodeo, having taken part in the Black Eyed Peas’ performance way back in 2011.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher to Perform At Super Bowl 2024

Jay-Z’s entertainment conglomerate Roc Nation is producing the show, and in a statement, the rapper turned mogul said Usher is “the ultimate artist and showman”.

“Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” said Jay-Z. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Usher released his self-titled debut record in 1994, but it was his second album My Way (1997) that shot the singer to fame off the back of singles like ‘Nice & Slow’. Follow-up albums 8701 and Confessions were even more successful, containing singles like ‘U Got It Bad’, ‘Yeah!’, ‘Burn’, and ‘My Boo’.

The Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11th February 2024.

Further Reading

Watch Rihanna Perform a Career-Spanning Medley of Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna Says It Would Be “Ridiculous” If Her New Album Doesn’t Arrive This Year

Watch Usher Grooving Along To Ball Park Music In A Helicopter