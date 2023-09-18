Black Flag Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Punk veterans Black Flag will head to Australia for a run of headline shows in December. They’ll get things underway on the Gold Coast on Thursday, 7th December, before playing Brisbane and Sydney, and then finishing at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Sunday, 10th December.

It’s the band’s first tour of Australia in ten years, although they played Dark Mofo in Hobart earlier this year. Black Flag will perform two sets at each show on the tour: they’ll perform the entirety of 1984’s My War, and then play a set of other favourites from across their career.

Black Flag: ‘My War’

The Black Flag lineup now consists of founder Greg Ginn and vocalist Mike Vallely, who joined in the early 2000s, and a revolving cast of session musos. Henry Rollins, the talismanic former frontman, hasn’t been a part of the band since 1986.

The band’s 2013 tour of Australia was notable for the fact the band fired vocalist Ron Reyes mid-set in Perth. According to Reyes, Vallely marched up to him on stage and told him it was all over. “It could have been better,” Vallely conceded in an interview with Rolling Stone the following year. “[Black Flag] can be a stronger, more cohesive, tighter band. We want to prove that.”

“I did not threaten him or physically remove him from the stage,” Vallely continued. “I just told him very plainly, very simply, that it was over. And he looked at me and he almost seemed relieved. Then he walked off the stage.”

Black Flag 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 7th December – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 8th December – Mansfield Tavern, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 9th December – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 10th December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now.

