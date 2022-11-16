BLAKSOUND 2022 Program: Tasman Keith, Deline Briscoe & More

BLAKSOUND, Australia’s self-determined Indigenous music conference is returning to take over ARIA week in 2022 with a with a lineup bursting with First Nations talent and powerful conversations.

Heading up this year’s program will be a keynote speech delivered by musician Tasman Keith. In a presentation entitled ‘Taking control of the narrative’, the beloved muso will speak to navigating false narratives within the music industry, bringing mob with you and strategies for young artists to look after themselves as they speak their truth.

Taking place over three days from Sunday, 20th November til Tuesday, 22nd November, BLAKSOUND will be choc-a-bloc with important conversations featuring panels, keynotes and showcases.

Musician Nardi Simpson will also deliver a keynote speech dubbed “Singing the Crossroads; choosing a path- Upskilling industry or making community.”

“First Nations musicians have a choice to make. Do we save the Australian music industry or empower ourselves and each other? The question is urgent,” she said in a press statement. “The answer will shape the lives and careers of all song women and men to come.”

First Nations heroes Craig Tilmouth, Dallas Woods, Deline Briscoe and among other key voices in the mix for the program of speeches, while showcasing artists across the Koori Radio and Goodwayz events include Akala Newman, Lewis Libran, Alf The Great, DENNI and more.

You can take a peek at the full program below.

BLAKSOUND 2022 Program

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Tasman Keith: “Taking Control of the Narrative”

Nardi Simpson: “Singing the Crossroads; choosing a path- Upskilling industry or

making community.”

DOBBY

SPEAKERS

Craig Tilmouth

Dallas Woods

Deline Briscoe

Eugenia Flynn

Jacob Ridgeway

Kaleena Smith

Lola Forester

Neil Morris

Rhianna Patrick

Zeppelin Hamilton

Alethea Beetson

PANELS + Key-Yarns

‘VIBE CHECK: the past, present and future of Indigenous music’

with Rhianna Patrick, Craig Tilmouth, Dallas Woods and Lola Forester

‘BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE: Succession planning for the day the music industry dies’

with Alethea Beetson, Eugenia Flynn, Kaleena Smith and Neil Morris (DRMNGNOW).

In Sync With The Land that You Come From: in Conversation with Deline Briscoe

With Deline Briscoe and Zeppelin Hamilton (Velvet Trip)

WORKSHOPS

STILL HERE workshop: Baiyiya Dana Garra: Song Path Now – A Sovereign and Self

Determination Cultural Framework for the Now in Song

Spotify for Mob: In this session hosted by Spotify’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander

Program Lead, Alethea Beetson (Kabi Kabi/Gubbi Gubbi + Wiradjuri), community will be able to

meet with the Spotify music team and learn more about Spotify’s First Nations Strategy +

Program.

Spotify x Liveschool workshop: Storytelling with music production using Light and Dark

sounds with Moss.

KOORI RADIO LAUNCH PARTY

Akala Newman

Lewis Libran

Amelia Thompson

DOBBY (keynote address)

GOODWAYZ SHOWCASE

Alf The Great

DENNI

Loren Ryan

+special guest

Dates And Venues

Sunday, 20th November – Tuesday 22nd November – Koori Radio, Sydney NSW

Tickets available here

