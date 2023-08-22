Christina Aguilera Headlines Program for Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE 2023

The full program for Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE has been revealed, with 2000s pop favourite Christina Aguilera leading the charge. The singer will perform one show at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Saturday, 25th November – her first Australian performance in 15 years.

Aguilera is joined on the ALWAYS LIVE program by a host of internationals, including dance veteran Eric Prydz (who’ll be bringing his acclaimed HOLO show), UK disco act Jessie Ware, drag superstar Trixie Mattel, alt-pop performer Caroline Polachek, and elusive British singer Jai Paul, who’ll be playing his debut Australian shows at 170 Russell.

Christine Aguilera: ‘Fighter’

There are plenty of locals getting involved, with Amyl and the Sniffers, Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Amy Shark, Alex Lahey, Tones and I, The Chats, and Angie McMahon all locked in for various performances over the course of the event.

A.B. Original will lead a First Nations event with Miss Kaninna and DRMNGNOW, while the Cosmic Psychos have locked in three big 40th anniversary shows at Theatre Royal in Castlemaine with a load of artists supporting.

A bunch of other local acts will be playing shows in suburban and regional areas, including Holy Holy, the Temper Trap, Northeast Party House, Blusher, and more. See the lineup below – organisers have flagged that plenty more acts will be announced.

ALWAYS LIVE will run from Friday, 24th November to Sunday, 10th December at venues all over Victoria. For a full rundown of the program, head to the website.

ALWAYS LIVE Lineup 2023

Christina Aguilera

Eric Prydz

A.B. Original

DRMNGNOW

Jessie Ware

Amyl and The Sniffers

Dumb Punts

Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos

Cosmic Psychos

The Chats

Blowers

Affordable Repayments

Dead Clampets

Pat Todd

The Prize

Thee Cha Cha Chas

Southeast Desert Metal

Boondall Boys

The Unknowns

Meatbeaters

K5

Amy Shark

Tones and I

Budjerah

Jai Paul

Caroline Polachek

Angie McMahon

King Stingray

Uncle Bart Willoughby

Deline Briscoe

Emma Donovan

Tasman Keith

Sorong Samarai

Suga Cane Mamas

Kulin Nations Songwomen

Blaktivism house band

Clementine Ford and Story Baker present Taylor Made: Taylor Swift Tribute

Emma Donovan and Friends: Live and Acoustic

Holy Holy

Aleksiah

Illy

Nooky

The Temper Trap

Stumps

Northeast Party House

Blusher

Casey Barnes

Taylor Moss

Ruby Fields

Adam Newling

Trixie Mattel

Soul Trains with Lee Fields & The Expressions

Surprise Chef

Clare Bowditch

Blanco Tranco

Pirritu

Sophia J Smith

Alex Lahey

Alice Skye

Philly

Meghna

General Levy

DefStar

Spikey Tee

Fitzroy Lee

Flames Eye

Heartical Hi Powa

Housewife’s Choice

More Fire

Ras Jahknow

GAIA

Johnny Long-shot

Rick Howe

Shabba

Quashani Bahdand

+ more to be announced

Dates & Venues

Friday, 24th November to Sunday, 10th December – Various venues, Victoria

For program details and tickets head to the ALWAYS LIVE website.

