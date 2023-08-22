Christina Aguilera Headlines Program for Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE 2023

The full program for Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE has been revealed, with 2000s pop favourite Christina Aguilera leading the charge. The singer will perform one show at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Saturday, 25th November – her first Australian performance in 15 years.
Aguilera is joined on the ALWAYS LIVE program by a host of internationals, including dance veteran Eric Prydz (who’ll be bringing his acclaimed HOLO show), UK disco act Jessie Ware, drag superstar Trixie Mattel, alt-pop performer Caroline Polachek, and elusive British singer Jai Paul, who’ll be playing his debut Australian shows at 170 Russell.
Christine Aguilera: ‘Fighter’
There are plenty of locals getting involved, with Amyl and the Sniffers, Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Amy Shark, Alex Lahey, Tones and I, The Chats, and Angie McMahon all locked in for various performances over the course of the event.
A.B. Original will lead a First Nations event with Miss Kaninna and DRMNGNOW, while the Cosmic Psychos have locked in three big 40th anniversary shows at Theatre Royal in Castlemaine with a load of artists supporting.
A bunch of other local acts will be playing shows in suburban and regional areas, including Holy Holy, the Temper Trap, Northeast Party House, Blusher, and more. See the lineup below – organisers have flagged that plenty more acts will be announced.
ALWAYS LIVE will run from Friday, 24th November to Sunday, 10th December at venues all over Victoria. For a full rundown of the program, head to the website.
ALWAYS LIVE Lineup 2023
- Christina Aguilera
- Eric Prydz
- A.B. Original
- DRMNGNOW
- Jessie Ware
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Dumb Punts
- Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos
- Cosmic Psychos
- The Chats
- Blowers
- Affordable Repayments
- Dead Clampets
- Pat Todd
- The Prize
- Thee Cha Cha Chas
- Southeast Desert Metal
- Boondall Boys
- The Unknowns
- Meatbeaters
- K5
- Amy Shark
- Tones and I
- Budjerah
- Jai Paul
- Caroline Polachek
- Angie McMahon
- King Stingray
- Uncle Bart Willoughby
- Deline Briscoe
- Emma Donovan
- Tasman Keith
- Sorong Samarai
- Suga Cane Mamas
- Kulin Nations Songwomen
- Blaktivism house band
- Clementine Ford and Story Baker present Taylor Made: Taylor Swift Tribute
- Emma Donovan and Friends: Live and Acoustic
- Holy Holy
- Aleksiah
- Illy
- Nooky
- The Temper Trap
- Stumps
- Northeast Party House
- Blusher
- Casey Barnes
- Taylor Moss
- Ruby Fields
- Adam Newling
- Trixie Mattel
- Soul Trains with Lee Fields & The Expressions
- Surprise Chef
- Clare Bowditch
- Blanco Tranco
- Pirritu
- Sophia J Smith
- Alex Lahey
- Alice Skye
- Philly
- Meghna
- General Levy
- DefStar
- Spikey Tee
- Fitzroy Lee
- Flames Eye
- Heartical Hi Powa
- Housewife’s Choice
- More Fire
- Ras Jahknow
- GAIA
- Johnny Long-shot
- Rick Howe
- Shabba
- Quashani Bahdand
- + more to be announced
Dates & Venues
- Friday, 24th November to Sunday, 10th December – Various venues, Victoria
For program details and tickets head to the ALWAYS LIVE website.
Further Reading
Jessie Ware Announced as First Artist for Summer Camp 2023
Jessie Ware Shares ‘Free Yourself’ As First Taste Of New Album
Lost Paradise 2023/24: Flume, Dom Dolla, Foals, Jayda G + More