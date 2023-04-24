Bloc Party Drop New Single ‘High Life’, Tease Album

British outfit Bloc Party have released a new single titled ‘High Life’. It’s the first piece of new music from the band since they released their sixth studio album Alpha Games in 2022.

According to frontman Kele Okereke, ‘High Life’ is intended to sound like “falling in love again”. “The start of a new love intertwining, cemented by nights of abandon and stolen moments of intimacy,” said Okereke. “I really wanted it to feel like a celebration.”

Bloc Party: ‘High Life’

The single comes in the middle of Bloc Party’s extensive tour with Paramore. Paramore’s frontwoman Hayley Williams has heaped praise on the British crew in the past, saying they were the “number one reference” for the band in their early years.

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop-punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” Williams said on an episode of her podcast Everything Is Emo.

‘High Life’ is potentially our first glimpse at Bloc Party’s next album, as the band have been teasing new music recently. In mid-April, Okereke told NME the band was currently working on new music. “We have made a lot of music over the years and we’re going to make more. We are writing at the moment and it feels exciting,” Okereke revealed.

Elsewhere in the interview, the songwriter revealed he’s been heavily influenced by late producer SOPHIE. “I was listening to the music of SOPHIE a lot in lockdown when I felt I needed to dance. I couldn’t go out to dance, so it became very special to me,” Okereke explained.

Further Reading

Bloc Party: 10 Essential Tracks

Bloc Party Release New Single, Announce New Album ‘Alpha Games’

Bloc Party’s Frontman Kele Shares New Single ‘Smalltown Boy’ & Announces New Album