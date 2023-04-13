Bob Dylan Releasing Live Album of 2021 Concert Film ‘Shadow Kingdom’

Bob Dylan will release a live album drawn from his 2021 streaming concert Shadow Kingdom. The album is due on Friday, 2nd June, and will be available on CD, double LP, digital download and via streaming services. The Shadow Kingdom concert film originally aired in July 2021 on veeps – the streaming platform founded by Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden and subsequently acquired by Live Nation.

Dylan has released ‘Watching the River Flow’ in advance of the full album release. The 1971 original is one of many Dylan classics to appear in the setlist. In fact, aside from the previously unreleased instrumental ‘Sierra’s Theme’, 1989’s ‘What Was It You Wanted’ is the most recent song included on Shadow Kingdom. Listen to ‘Watching the River Flow’ below.

Bob Dylan – ‘Watching the River Flow’

The Shadow Kingdom concert film will become available to rent and download from Tuesday, 6th June. The track listing begins with ‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’, a live favourite that appeared on Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol. II in November 1971.

From there, Dylan and his band work their way through ‘Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)’ and ‘Pledging My Time’ from Blonde on Blonde; ‘Queen Jane Approximately’, ‘Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues’ and ‘Tombstone Blues’ from Highway 61 Revisited; John Wesley Harding’s ‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’ and ‘The Wicked Messenger’; Nashville Skyline‘s ‘To Be Alone With You’; Planet Waves’ ‘Forever Young’; and the aforementioned ‘What Was It You Wanted’, the penultimate track on 1989’s partial return to form Oh Mercy.

It was recently reported that director James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, starring Timothée Chalamet, will begin filming in August this year. The film was given the green light by production house Searchlight back in 2020. According to Deadline, Chalamet begin taking guitar lessons as soon as the role was confirmed.

In December 2022, Mangold wrote on Twitter that the film would be called A Complete Unknown, a reference to a lyric in ‘Like A Rolling Stone’.

Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom

When I Paint My Masterpiece Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine) Queen Jane Approximately I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues Tombstone Blues To Be Alone With You What Was It You Wanted Forever Young Pledging My Time The Wicked Messenger Watching The River Flow It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue Sierra’s Theme

Shadow Kingdom is out on Friday, 2nd June. Pre-orders are available here.

