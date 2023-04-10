Bob Dylan Biopic Starring Timothée Chalamet to Begin Filming in August 2023

Production on the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet is slated to begin in August this year. The news was confirmed by director James Mangold in a red-carpet interview in London with the publication Collider; Mangold also revealed that Chalamet would be doing his own singing in the film.

We’ve known the film was coming for quite a while: it was given the green light by production house Searchlight back in 2020 with Chalamet in the title role and Mangold in the director’s chair. According to Deadline, Chalamet begin taking guitar lessons as soon as the role was confirmed.

Bob Dylan: ‘Like A Rolling Stone’

The film will follow a young Dylan as he arrives in New York and discovers the folk music scene. Legendary figures like Joan Baez, Woody Guthrie, and Pete Seeger will all be portrayed in the biopic. The artists “all have a role to play in this movie”, Mangold said.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob — a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” Mangold told Collider. “First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”

.@mang0ld tells us his @bobdylan biopic with #TimothéeChalamet starts filming in August and Chalamet will do his own singing in the film. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/yVluBMTeJz — Collider (@Collider) April 7, 2023

In December 2022, Mangold wrote on Twitter that the film would be called A Complete Unknown, a reference to a lyric in ‘Like A Rolling Stone’. There is not yet a release date for the biopic.

