Body Type Share New Single ‘Holding On’

Body Type have shared ‘Holding On’, the second single to be lifted from their forthcoming album Expired Candy. According to a press release, the song was written via voice memos shared across state borders, with bassist Georgia Wilkinson-Derums calling it “a product of writing at a distance.” Expired Candy, the band’s second album, is set to arrive on Friday, 2nd June via Poison City.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Sophie McComish said that while ‘Holding On’ has it origins “in a particular time and space,” it has evolved “into a personal mantra of sorts.” “I’m a quadruple Virgo so I find it a challenge to relinquish control and embrace uncertainty,” McComish said. “Sometimes the only thing that’ll get you through though is the passing of time, and it’s cool to just submit to that and trust that the outcome will be the right one.”

Body Type – ‘Holding On’

Body Type announced Expired Candy last month alongside lead single ‘Miss the World’. It’s the follow-up to the band’s debut LP, Everything’s Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising, which was nominated for the 2022 Australian Music Prize.

When announcing the album in February, Body Type said Expired Candy is “filled with hope, love, and danger, dancing with delicious uncertainty.” They continued: “In pursuit of joy, we dreamed up songs about mothers, sisters, dogs, nans; family tantrums, forward motion, falling in love, platonic or romantic, with someone or self.”

