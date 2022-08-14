Bonnie “Prince” Billy has unveiled a cover of the Ramones‘ ‘Outsider’, featuring contributions from the late David Berman. Originally released in 1983, the Ramones’ version of the track was released in 1983 on their Subterranean Jungle, featuring songwriting from bassist Dee Dee Ramone.

The new version of the track sees the ’80s power-pop-punk sheen of the original removed and instead replaced by lonesome slide guitar, hushed vocals, and tender acoustic guitar. The track also includes contributions from William Tyler, Chris Scruggs, and drummer Pete Townsend.

Bonnie “Prince” Billy – ‘Outsider’

The most notable inclusion on the track however is the presence of Berman, who passed away in 2019. As BrooklynVegan points out however, this cover version was originally recorded back in 2016. This wasn’t the first time that Berman and “Prince” Billy had crossed paths, however, having previously collaborated in 1997 and 2004 on ‘Apocalypse, No!’ and ‘No More Workhorse Blues’.

Berman, who rose to fame as the frontman for New York City band Silver Jews (alongside Pavement members Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich), passed away at the age of 52 in 2019. Following the dissolution of Silver Jews ten years earlier, he had spent the intervening years as something of a recluse, emerging from his musical hiatus sporadically to record with the likes of The Avalanches.

The most recent release from Berman was the debut self-titled album under his Purple Mountains alias. Arriving in July of 2019, his untimely passing occurred just under one month follows its release.

Further Reading

David Berman (Silver Jews, Purple Mountains): 10 Essential Tracks

Listen: Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Covers Sufjan Stevens

Watch Morrissey Cover The Ramones’ ‘Judy Is A Punk’