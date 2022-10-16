A new documentary celebrating the life and legacy of Sparklehorse’s Mark Linkous has been released on Vimeo. Dubbed This Is Sparklehorse, the documentary was created by Alex Crowton and Bobby Dass with narration from Angela-Faye Martin.

A retrospective feature that reflects on “the brilliant and often dramatic life of Mark Linkous and his unique music style”, it also features appearances from a number of artists and creators who were close to Linkous. In addition to his own brother Matt, it captures testimonials from director David Lynch, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, Mercury Rev’s Jonathon Donahue and Grasshopper, and Metric’s Emily Haines among others.

Watch the trailer for This Is Sparklehorse:

Mark Linkous formed Sparklehorse in 1995 follows a few years spent in a number of bands with varying success. The only sole consistent member of the group throughout its existence, Linkous worked with a number of acclaimed artists throughout his career, releasing a total of five albums under the Sparklehorse name and becoming a highly-regarded cult figure in the process.

Linkous passed away in March 2010, with his final album, the collaborative Dark Night Of The Soul, being released four months later. One of the most critically-acclaimed releases from Sparklehorse, the record featured the likes of David Lynch and Jason Lytle, alongside Iggy Pop, Vic Chesnutt, and members of The Flaming Lips, the Pixies, and The Strokes.

