Boy & Bear Share New Single ‘Abraham’, Announce New EP

Boy & Bear have released a new single called ‘Abraham’, taken from an upcoming EP titled Lost Dreams. The three-track EP will arrive on Friday, 15th September, just before the band head out on an extensive regional Australian tour, which will see them play shows around the country until November.

All the tracks from the EP have been taken from studio sessions for the band’s second studio album Harlequin Dream. 2023 marks a decade since the release of Harlequin Dream, which remains the band’s most successful album.

Boy & Bear: ‘Abraham’

“I think It’s always interesting looking back and listening to old tunes,” frontman Dave Hosking says of ‘Abraham’. “On one level the band has come such a long way but it’s also exciting to be able to reflect on the way we were approaching songwriting back then.

“I think we were definitely more traditional in that most songs had these big choruses and sing-along moments and ‘Abraham’ definitely sits in that world. Hopefully, people can connect with that old approach.”

Instrumentalist Jon Hart says listening to ‘Abraham’ is a bit of a “time warp”. “I can remember where I was sitting in the studio when we recorded it and what life felt like back then,” says Hart. “We’ve always been classic overthinkers in the studio, but I think that Abraham sounds pretty free and just like we went in and played it without labouring over it too much.”

The band will kick off their regional tour on Wednesday, 13th September in Castlemaine, and finish at the Queenscliff Music Festival on Sunday, 26th November.

Boy & Bear Regional Tour 2023

Wednesday, 13th September – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine Vic | 18+

Thursday, 14th September – Gpac, Traralgon Vic | All-Ages

Friday, 15th September – Pier Bandroom, Frankston Vic | 18+

Saturday, 16th September – Torquay Hotel, Torquay Vic (Sold Out)

Sunday, 17th September – Torquay Hotel, Torquay Vic | 18+

Thursday, 21st September– Beer Deluxe, Albury Nsw | 18+

Friday, 22nd September – Anitas Theatre, Thirroul Nsw | All-Ages

Thursday, 28th September – Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle Nsw | 18+

Friday, 29th September – Drifters Wharf, Central Coast Nsw | 18+

Saturday, 30th September – Blue Mountains Theatre + Community Hub, Blue Mountains Nsw (Sold Out)

Wednesday, 4th October – Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany Wa | All-Ages

Thursday, 5th October – The River, Margaret River Wa | 18+

Friday, 6th October – The River, Margaret River Wa (Sold Out)

Saturday, 7th October – Out Of The Woods Festival, Fremantle Wa | 18+

Wednesday, 11th October – Seabreeze Hotel, Mackay Qld | 18+

Thursday, 12th October – Magnums, Airlie Beach Qld | 18+

Friday, 13th October – Jcu Unibar, Townsville Qld | 18+

Saturday, 14th October – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld | 18+

Sunday, 15th October – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld (Sold Out)

Wednesday, 8th November – Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast Qld | 18+

Thursday, 9th November – Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast Qld (Sold Out)

Friday, 10th November – Burleigh Bazaar, Gold Coast Qld | 18+

Saturday, 11th November – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld | All-Ages

Saturday, 23rd November – Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra Nsw

Sunday, 26th November – Queenscliff Music Festival, Queenscliff Vic | All-Ages

Tickets available from the Boy & Bear website.

