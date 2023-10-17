Brent Faiyaz Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Brent Faiyaz has added a handful of Australian dates to his ‘Fuck The World It’s A Wasteland’ tour. The R&B singer will head down under in January 2024, starting the run of shows in Melbourne on Tuesday, 9th January, before heading to Sydney and finally Brisbane on Sunday, 14th January.

Faiyaz will be coming to Australia armed with his latest album, 2022’s Wasteland – the follow-up to his well-received debut Sonder Son which dropped in 2017. Faiyaz last toured the country in 2019, following the release of Sonder Son.

Brent Faiyaz: ‘Moment of Your Life’ feat. Coco Jones

In between the two full-length releases, Faiyaz dropped the EP Fuck The World, which dropped right as the world shut down because of the pandemic.

“It’s like, I dropped that shit and everything stopped, so I couldn’t really shoot video or do shows. We had a whole tour planned and we had to cancel it,” Faiyaz told Complex in 2022. “I was really living and experiencing all of the hype of that project on my own. I was making more money than I ever fuckin’ made, but it was all around the same time COVID happened and George Floyd got killed, so it was just a weird time.”

The success of Fuck The World rolled into Wasteland, which landed at #2 on the Billboard charts – becoming the highest-charting independent R&B album in history.

Tuesday, 9th January – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Thursday, 11th January – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 14th January – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

