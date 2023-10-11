Tkay Maidza Announces ‘Sweet Justice’ Launch Shows in Sydney and Melbourne

Tkay Maidza, one of the most inspiring and inventive pop musicians in Australia, has announced a couple of headline shows in support of her new album, Sweet Justice. In a statement, Maidza said she’s ready “to come back and play headline shows after all the supports and festivals this year – it’s always so special playing and it feels like a celebration.”

Maidza will headline Melbourne’s Forum and Sydney’s UNSW Roundhouse on Thursday, 23rd and Tuesday, 28th November, respectively. She will also be appearing at Spilt Milk festival, which is set to hit Canberra, Ballarat, Perth and the Gold Coast in late November and early December. Details below.

Tkay Maidza & Flume – ‘Silent Assassin’

Sweet Justice is due out on Friday, 3rd November via Dew Process and Universal Music Australia. It’s touted as a “doubling down” on Maidza’s craft. The album follows Maidza’s EP trilogy, Last Year Was Weird, which saw her win two ARIAs and cement herself as one of the key figures in Australia’s hip hop awakening.

The singles from the forthcoming record – chief among them ‘Silent Assassin’, co-written with fellow heavyweight Flume – have continued to build on the boundary-pushing spirit of the three EPs.

Tkay Maidza Sweet Justice Launch Shows

Thursday, 23rd November – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 28th November – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale via Frontier Touring

