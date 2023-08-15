Bright Eyes Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Conor Oberst is bringing Bright Eyes to town this October and November. Already announced as part of Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival, Bright Eyes will play headline shows in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Hobart, as well as a co-headline with Warpaint for new Melbourne festival The Eighty-Six.

Oberst began making music under the Bright Eyes moniker as a teenager in Omaha, Nebraska, in the mid-1990s. The band’s complete lineup is rounded out by multi-instrumentalists Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott. Their latest album – Bright Eyes’ tenth overall – is 2020’s Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.

Bright Eyes – ‘Hot Knives’

Bright Eyes 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 24th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 26th October – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC – w/ Warpaint

Tuesday, 31st October – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, 2nd November – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 4th November – Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Tickets on sale Monday, 21st August here. Love Police pre-sale begins on Friday, 18th August at 9am

