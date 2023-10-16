Bring Me The Horizon Announce 2024 Australian Tour

South Yorkshire metalcore band Bring Me The Horizon will return to Australia in autumn 2024 for a run of arena shows. Oli Sykes and the gang will perform at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, 14th April, Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, 17th April, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena Thursday, 18th April and Riverstage, Brisbane, on Saturday, 20th April.

A trio of special guests will be supporting Bring Me The Horizon throughout the tour – namely, London’s masked metal outfit Sleep Token, Perth metalcore crew Make Them Suffer and nu metal meets hyperpop artist daine. Find all the ticketing details below.

Bring Me The Horizon – ‘DArkSide’

Bring Me The Horizon headlined last year’s Good Things festival, which travelled to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in December 2022. They did not play any sideshows. Their last Australian headline shows were in April 2019 as part of their First Love world tour, which followed the release of the band’s sixth studio album, Amo.

Bring Me The Horizon’s next album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, was originally scheduled for a September release but has been pushed back to January 2024. It’s expected to include the singles ‘Die4U’, ‘Strangers’, ‘Lost’, ‘Amen!’ (featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo) and ‘Darkside’.

Speaking to Music Feeds last year, the band’s in-house programming and electronics wiz, Jordan Fish, said that despite collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Grimes, they’re not planning to go all-out pop. “Linkin Park is always going to be our biggest influence, in my opinion,” Fish said.

“They just did it right, especially on those first two records. We’ll always be around that ballpark. I’m pretty sure at this point, though, we’re never going to become a full-blown pop band. We might dabble in it, but we love rock music, we love electronic stuff – it’ll never change too much.”

Bring Me The Horizon 2024 Australian Tour

w/ Sleep Token, Make Them Suffer, daine

Sunday, 14th April – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 17th April – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 18th April – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 20th April – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Pre-sale tickets on sale Thursday, 19th October @ 9am local time. General tickets on sale Monday, 23rd October @ 9am local time via Destroy All Lines

