Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album ‘Post Human: NeX GEn

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that their new album Post Human: NeX GEn will arrive on Friday, September 15th. The news was revealed shortly after the band’s headlining set at the UK festival Download last Friday.

No new single has been released alongside the announcement, but we’ve already heard a number of tracks that will presumably feature on the record, including ‘sTraNgeRs’, ‘LosT‘, and ‘AmEN!‘.

Bring Me The Horizon: ‘sTraNgeRs’

Frontman Oli Sykes spoke about the new album at length in an interview with NME backstage at Download, telling the publication he’s been very inspired by hyper-pop over the last few years.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world,” Sykes told NME. “I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in-your-face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished. I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth.”

Sykes went on to say the band have returned to their roots on the album, and there’s almost no song on Post Human: NeX GEn that could be played on commercial radio. “It’s almost like we’re connecting to that time before Bring Me The Horizon had any prospects of being a big band,” Sykes said. “Back then, there was never anything but, ‘What do you want to make?’ – so we’re trying to tap back into that.”

The band also announced a string of UK/Ireland tour dates for 2024. The tour and album news was delivered in an interesting fashion, with fans on the ground at Download having to solve a series of riddles to gain access to ‘The Church Of Genxsis’, a concept which will apparently inform the next phase of the band’s career. Fans who solved the riddles could win tickets for life to all BMTH shows and hear previously unreleased demos.

