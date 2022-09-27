Iconic Brisbane venue The Tivoli has detailed its upcoming ENCORE concert series. Described as a a ‘best-of concert series’, it will celebrate the venue’s 35th anniversary, while also welcoming a number of prolific Australian artists back to the live stage.

Announcing its first round of shows today, its initial set of performances include some of The Tivoli’s most-played names, including the likes of Thundamentals, Meg Mac, and the Sunnyboys, who have performed at the venue, three, four, and four times, respectively. Elsewhere, five-timers The Smith Street Band join the bill, as do Cog, who have played six times, and The Waifs, who performed seven times in 2007.

Thundamentals – ‘Top Of The World’

“ENCORE is a celebration of the artists and performances that have established The Tivoli as the beating heart of Brisbane’s live music scene,” explained Senior Producer, Madison Stevenson. “The ENCORE program features a hand-picked selection of artists and musicians that form the deep musical heritage of The Tivoli.

“Each ENCORE artist has been a catalyst for some of the greatest moments that have taken place within the old girl’s four walls,” Stevenson added. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate her 35th anniversary.”

Though described as a chance to welcome back many of its frequent performers, the ENCORE series will also aim to provide fresh experiences for audiences. This includes the likes of the Sunnyboys, whose performance takes place as part of their recently-announced Last Dance farewell tour, and Cog, who headline The Other Festival alongside a number of metal and rock names such as Osaka Punch, Bare Bones, and more.

The ENCORE series will ultimately feature a total of 15 artists and performances, with its second round of announcements scheduled to arrive in December. Tickets to its already-announced shows are on sale now, with full details below.

The Tivoli – ENCORE Concert Series

Saturday, 14th January, 2023 – Thundamentals (Tickets)

Saturday, 28th January, 2023 – Cog (The Other Festival) (Tickets)

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – Sunnyboys (Tickets)

Friday, 24th March, 2023 – The Smith Street Band (Tickets)

Friday, 12th May, 2023 – Meg Mac (Tickets)

Friday, 21st July, 2023 – The Waifs (Tickets)

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Meg Mac Talks New Album ‘Matter of Time’: “I Put So Much of Myself Into It”

Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers Lead Call For Double J To Become An FM Station

Karnivool, Cog, and sleepmakeswaves Interview Each Other Ahead of Monolith Festival